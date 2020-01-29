comscore Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple hits new milestone, now has 1.5 billion active devices worldwide
News

Apple hits new milestone, now has 1.5 billion active devices worldwide

News

A year ago in January 2019, Apple reported total active install base of 1.4 billion, out of which 900 million were iPhones.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 11:30 AM IST
Apple logo, Apple AR Glasses

Apple has reported record numbers with growth in sales of iPhones, wearables and services. In the earnings call, the Cupertino giant revealed that it now has 1.5 billion active devices globally. The milestone was hit over the holiday period, which serves as a “powerful testament to the satisfaction, engagement and loyalty of our customers — and a great driver of our growth across the board,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Related Stories


The active install base includes iPhones, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV, iPads and Apple Watch models. A year ago in January 2019, the company reported total active install base of 1.4 billion, out of which 900 million were iPhones. And while Apple didn’t reveal any further details, active iPhones are likely hitting the one billion mark.

iOS 13 adoption close to 80 percent

Meanwhile, on the developer site, Apple shared that the iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 adoption has hit nearly 80 percent. This is for the iPads and iPhones that were released in the past four years. Compared to October 2019, iOS 13 install base is now 70 percent, up from 50 percent. Similarly, iPads with iPadOS 13 adoption rose to 57 percent, from 33 percent in October.

Apple HomePod coming to India soon

Apple HomePod will finally be available to buy in the Indian market. With the release of iOS iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 update today, the iPhone maker has unofficially announced the availability in the Indian market. The smart speaker powered by Siri has also been listed on the company’s India website. It is priced at Rs 19,900, which makes it cheaper than the US price. In the US, Apple HomePod is available for $299, which translates to around Rs 21,300.

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India

Buyoed by iPhone 11 sales, Apple registered double-digit growth in India for iPhones in the holiday quarter (October-December period), the company’s CEO Tim Cook has announced. “We grew double digits in emerging markets led by strong performances in Brazil, mainland China, India, Thailand, and Turkey,” Cook told analysts after declaring all-time high revenue for Apple’s fiscal 2020 first quarter that ended on December 28.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 11:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC
News
New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC
Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

News

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

News

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

News

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for Rs 12,999

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for Rs 12,999

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

News

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip
Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

News

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally
Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

News

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook
Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900

News

Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900
Apple patent for autonomous car details various interactions

News

Apple patent for autonomous car details various interactions

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में लोगों को फूड ऑर्डर करने में आ रहा है मजा, फूड डिलीवरी मार्केट 2022 तक 8 अरब डॉलर के होगा पार

नोवेल कोरोनावायरस (Novel Coronavirus) से एप्पल के बिजनेस पर भी पड़ेगा असर!

Samsung Galaxy M30s फोन को अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर खरीदें, जानें ऑफर

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming, score: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच तीसरा T-20 मैच आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेेसिफिकेशंस

News

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC
News
New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC
Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

News

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip
Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

News

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally
Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

News

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook
Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10

News

Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10