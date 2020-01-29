Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

Apple has reported record numbers with growth in sales of iPhones, wearables and services. In the earnings call, the Cupertino giant revealed that it now has 1.5 billion active devices globally. The milestone was hit over the holiday period, which serves as a “powerful testament to the satisfaction, engagement and loyalty of our customers — and a great driver of our growth across the board,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The active install base includes iPhones, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV, iPads and Apple Watch models. A year ago in January 2019, the company reported total active install base of 1.4 billion, out of which 900 million were iPhones. And while Apple didn’t reveal any further details, active iPhones are likely hitting the one billion mark.

iOS 13 adoption close to 80 percent

Meanwhile, on the developer site, Apple shared that the iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 adoption has hit nearly 80 percent. This is for the iPads and iPhones that were released in the past four years. Compared to October 2019, iOS 13 install base is now 70 percent, up from 50 percent. Similarly, iPads with iPadOS 13 adoption rose to 57 percent, from 33 percent in October.

Apple HomePod coming to India soon

Apple HomePod will finally be available to buy in the Indian market. With the release of iOS iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 update today, the iPhone maker has unofficially announced the availability in the Indian market. The smart speaker powered by Siri has also been listed on the company’s India website. It is priced at Rs 19,900, which makes it cheaper than the US price. In the US, Apple HomePod is available for $299, which translates to around Rs 21,300.

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India

Buyoed by iPhone 11 sales, Apple registered double-digit growth in India for iPhones in the holiday quarter (October-December period), the company’s CEO Tim Cook has announced. “We grew double digits in emerging markets led by strong performances in Brazil, mainland China, India, Thailand, and Turkey,” Cook told analysts after declaring all-time high revenue for Apple’s fiscal 2020 first quarter that ended on December 28.