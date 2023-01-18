comscore Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) is launched in India: Price, specifications
News

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) launched in India at Rs 32,900

News

Apple HomePod can now measure indoor environments and that will allow users to make the automations.

Highlights

  • Apple HomePod is now available for pre-order in India and will be available for purchase on February 3.
  • The new HomePod comes with a mesh exterior that, as claimed by the company, is made of 100 percent recycled fabric.
  • The new HomePod is compatible with iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later, or iPhone 8 and later running iOS 16.3 or later.
Untitled design - 2023-01-18T205005.119

Apple HomePod 2023

After almost two years of discontinuing the original HomePod, Apple has finally launched its second-gen HomePod speaker in India. The new Apple smart speaker comes with advanced computational audio, humidity sensors, a refined design and more. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max launched in India

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) price, availability

The new Apple HomePod is launched at a price of Rs 32,900 in India. It is available in White and Midnight colour variants. Also Read - Apple unveils its next-gen chipsets M2 Pro and M2 Max

Notably, it is now available for pre-order in India on official Apple retailers. As for the sale, it will be available for purchase on February 3. Also Read - Apple is reportedly making its own Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular chip by dropping Broadcom

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) features, specifications

The new HomePod comes with a mesh exterior that, as claimed by the company, is made of 100 percent recycled fabric. The speaker is cylindrical in design with a backlit touch surface that can be used to activate Siri. Users can listen to a catalog of over 100 million songs with Apple Music, and enjoy Spatial Audio on the new speakers.

As for the chipset, it is powered by an S7 chip. According to the company, “The S7 chip is combined with software and system-sensing technology to offer even more advanced computational audio that maximizes the full potential of its acoustic system for a groundbreaking listening experience.”

It comes with a 20mm driver, a built-in EQ mic and an array of five tweeters. Two speakers together can be used as an in-home intercom system to broadcast messages.

With the new temperature and humidity sensor, Apple HomePod can now measure indoor environments and that will allow users to make the automations like closing the blinds or turning on a fan accordingly. It also comes with smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that notify the users on iPhones when they are away.

Additionally, the redesigned Home app now allows users to navigate through new categories like climate, lights, and security. It enables easy setup and control of the smart home and includes a new multicamera view.

The new HomePod is compatible with iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later, or iPhone 8 and later running iOS 16.3 or later; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation) and later, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, or iPad mini (5th generation) and later running iPadOS 16.3.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 9:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 18, 2023 9:24 PM IST
