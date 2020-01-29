Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report

Earlier today, Apple announced India price for the HomePod smart speaker, but didn’t reveal the release date. Now according to IANS, the Apple HomePod will be available in India for purchase in a month’s time. The report mentions ‘Trade sources’ suggesting that Apple will release the Siri-powered HomePod “in the first week of March”.

Before coming to India, the smart speaker has gone on sale in several countries. Apple has kept the HomePod price at Rs 19,900, which is cheaper than the $299 price in the US. Since its unveiling in June 2017, HomePod first went on sale in the US, the UK and Australia from February 2018. The availability was later expanded to Canada, France and Germany in June 2018 while Spain and Mexico got the device in October 2018.

Apple launched HomePod at $399 in the US but the price was revised to $299 in April 2019. The smart speaker comes in space grey and white color and weighs 2.5Kg. It features a high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier and has an array of seven horn-loaded tweeters. Each of them have their own amplifier. There are six-microphone arrays for far-field Siri voice recognition.

The HomePod also supports direct and ambient audio beam-forming and can be paired for stereo audio. The speaker also has an internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction. It supports Apple Music for music streaming and users can AirPlay content from iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac. The HomePod is wrapped in a mesh fabric material and has a touch layer for controls at the top. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and multi-room speaker support with AirPlay 2.