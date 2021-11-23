comscore Apple adds three new colour variants for HomePod mini
Apple HomePod mini is now available in new colours in India: Check details

In addition to the White and Space Gray colour variants, the HomePod mini will also be available in yellow, orange, and blue colour options.

Apple has introduced a series of new colour options for its HomePod mini smart speakers in India. In addition to the White and Space Gray colour variants, the HomePod mini will also be available in yellow, orange, and blue colour options. Now, the smart speaker will come in 5 colour options. The HomePod mini is available at Rs 9,900 in India. Also Read - You can buy Apple smartwatch from 1988 for Rs 37 Lakh: Details here

Notably, HomePod mini can now stream music on Gaana and JioSaavn in addition to Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, TuneIn, Pandora and Amazon Music. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro might feature USB-C port instead of lightning: Report

Apple HomePod mini specifications

HomePod mini is designed to work with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, TuneIn, Pandora and Amazon Music.

HomePod mini delivers an incredibly rich and detailed acoustic experience, using computational audio to deliver peak performance.

To achieve big sound out of such a compact design, the Apple S5 chip in HomePod mini works with advanced software to analyse the unique characteristics of the music and apply complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real time.

The Apple-engineered full-range driver, powered by a neodymium magnet and a pair of force-cancelling passive radiators, enables deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

HomePod mini works effortlessly with Apple devices, making it easy to pick up an incoming call, listen to music on the Mac, or upgrade the TV experience by taking the sound from Apple TV to the next level. When listening to music on iPhone, customers can simply bring their device close to HomePod mini and seamlessly hand off the music without missing a beat.

A new Intercom feature offers a quick and easy way for family members to connect with each other at home, said Apple.

  Published Date: November 23, 2021 8:00 PM IST

