Apple HomePod smart speaker finally goes on sale in India for Rs 19,900

Apple HomePod will be available in certain locations as the government has allowed the delivery of non-essential items in green and orange zones.

  • Published: May 12, 2020 11:36 AM IST
Apple’s smart speaker HomePod is now available in India for Rs 19,900, which is the equivalent of $262.73. Apple currently sells HomePod for $299 in the US. There is a “Buy” button on the Apple India website page which redirects to a search tool for local and online resellers. Also Read - Apple HomePod भारत में बिक्री के लिए तैयार, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

The Apple HomePod will be available in certain locations as the government has allowed the delivery of non-essential items in green and orange zones. In addition to the new “Buy” button on the company’s website, Apple customers are also being notified via emails that the smart speaker is now available. Also Read - Apple AirPods Studio could be the brand's over-the-ear headphones we have been waiting for

Available in white and space grey colors, HomePod was first launched in the US, the UK and Australia in January 2019 and then went on sale in several countries, before coming to India. The device has support for Indian English Siri voices that adapts to its location and delivers high-fidelity audio wherever it’s playing. The users will have access to Apple Music and over 60 million songs. Also Read - Apple का सबसे सस्ता iPhone SE (2020) भारत में जल्द बिक्री के लिए आएगा, Flipkart ने किया टीज

Apple launched HomePod at $399 in the US but the price was revised to $299 in April 2019. The smart speaker comes in space grey and white color and weighs 2.5Kg. It features a high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier and has an array of seven horn-loaded tweeters. Each of them have their own amplifier. There are six-microphone arrays for far-field Siri voice recognition.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The HomePod also supports direct and ambient audio beam-forming and can be paired for stereo audio. The speaker also has an internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction. It supports Apple Music for music streaming and users can AirPlay content from iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac. The HomePod is wrapped in a mesh fabric material and has a touch layer for controls at the top. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and multi-room speaker support with AirPlay 2.

