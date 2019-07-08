comscore Apple iCloud beta login with Face ID, Touch ID on iOS 13 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple may allow Face ID and Touch ID for iCloud web sign-in; testing in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina
News

Apple may allow Face ID and Touch ID for iCloud web sign-in; testing in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina

News

According to the report, this new Apple iCloud beta login method does away with the mandatory two-factor confirmation (2FA). The 2FA method was a bit inconvenient for users who only had one single Apple device.

  • Published: July 8, 2019 2:47 PM IST
Apple iCloud Face ID Touch ID login Home Screen

It looks like Apple is currently working on a new method for Apple iCloud beta login. According to the latest information online, Apple may soon allow users to use Face ID or Touch ID to log in to iCloud.com. The company is currently testing these two methods in iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina beta. To see how the feature may work in the future, users can head to beta.icloud.com on their device and try and sign in. As mentioned above, the only requirement is that your device much is running the latest beta OS versions.

This new method of login was initially spotted by 9to5Mac and later reported by other websites. According to the report, after you visit the website, Apple will ask users to use their Apple ID to sign in to the website. The website will then use Face ID or Touch ID depending on the type of your device. The login page will indicate the usual Face ID or Touch ID indicator along with a tick mark on successful authentication. The web page automatically redirects to the beta version of iCloud after this.

Apple iCloud Beta login Face ID Touch ID login screen

Apple iCloud Beta login Face ID Touch ID authentication screen

Apple iCloud Beta login Face ID Touch ID login success

Apple iCloud beta login with Face ID and Touch ID benefits

Some of you may have already tried this new method by now. We have added some screenshots to present some idea about how this feature will work for the rest. Now that you have some clarity on how this new bio-metric authentication works, let’s talk about why this matters. According to the report, this new method does away with the mandatory two-factor confirmation (2FA). The 2FA method was a bit inconvenient for users who only had one single Apple device. In case of a single Apple device, users had to memorize or note down the 2FA code and then enter it to log-in.

How to install iOS 13, iPadOS public beta on your iPhones and iPads

Also Read

How to install iOS 13, iPadOS public beta on your iPhones and iPads

The new method is more seamless and does not compromise privacy and security. This is keeping in view the claims about security and protection that Face ID and Touch ID provide. This new login method is also likely to be an early attempt to test the “Sign in with Apple” feature. For the uninitiated, the company revealed this new method at WWDC 2019 in June 2019. This new bio-metric authentication-based login is likely to even work on Touch ID-equipped MacBook devices.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 8, 2019 2:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
List of places PUBG is banned
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update
thumb-img
News
Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits
thumb-img
News
Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback

Editor's Pick

Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition hands-on images leaked
News
Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition hands-on images leaked
Apple iCloud beta login with Face ID and Touch ID on iOS 13, iPadOS, and more

News

Apple iCloud beta login with Face ID and Touch ID on iOS 13, iPadOS, and more

Sony is reportedly preparing a foldable, rollable tablet for 2019

News

Sony is reportedly preparing a foldable, rollable tablet for 2019

List of places PUBG is banned

Gaming

List of places PUBG is banned

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition hands-on images leaked

Apple iCloud beta login with Face ID and Touch ID on iOS 13, iPadOS, and more

Sony is reportedly preparing a foldable, rollable tablet for 2019

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iCloud beta login with Face ID and Touch ID on iOS 13, iPadOS, and more

News

Apple iCloud beta login with Face ID and Touch ID on iOS 13, iPadOS, and more
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India

News

Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to come with ECG and Fall Detection

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to come with ECG and Fall Detection
Future MacBooks may offer scissor-switch keyboard design

News

Future MacBooks may offer scissor-switch keyboard design
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4 के बैक में 16-Megapixel Telephoto Lens के साथ हो सकता है फ्रंट इंफ्रारेड कैमरा

PUBG Ban: PUBG Mobile गेम को बैन करने वाला पांचवां देश बना Jordan

Vodafone ने 139 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा कुल 3GB डाटा

Vu Anniversary Sale Last Day: Flipkart पर चल रही Vuniverse सेल का आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी शानदार डील्स

Pakistani न्यूज एंकर Apple Inc को समझ बैठी सेब, ट्विटर पर यूजर्स ने की खिंचाई

News

Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition hands-on images leaked
News
Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition hands-on images leaked
Apple iCloud beta login with Face ID and Touch ID on iOS 13, iPadOS, and more

News

Apple iCloud beta login with Face ID and Touch ID on iOS 13, iPadOS, and more
Sony is reportedly preparing a foldable, rollable tablet for 2019

News

Sony is reportedly preparing a foldable, rollable tablet for 2019
Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite getting Android 9 Pie update
Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

News

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits