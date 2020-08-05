comscore Apple iMac 27-inch (2020) launched in India, price starts from Rs 1.70 lakh
Apple iMac 27-inch (2020) launched in India, price starts from Rs 1.70 lakh

The new 27-inch Apple iMac with faster performance, SSDs across the line, a stunning Retina 5K display and higher quality camera, speakers and mics.

  • Published: August 5, 2020 1:20 PM IST
Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new 27-inch iMac with faster performance, SSDs across the line, a stunning Retina 5K display and higher quality camera, speakers and mics. The new Mac that will start from Rs 169,990 features faster Intel processors up to 10 cores, double the memory capacity, next-generation AMD graphics and superfast SSDs across the line with four times the storage capacity. Also Read - iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro: Best Flipkart Big Saving Days offers not to miss

It has a new nano-texture glass option for an even more stunning Retina 5K display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics. Also Read - Apple deleted thousands of unlicensed apps from China store: Report

Apple also announced that its 21.5-inch iMac will come standard with SSDs across the line for the first time. Starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 464,900, respectively, the updated models of the 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro will be available at select Apple Authorised Resellers later this month, said the company. Also Read - Apple products have a new ‘unpatchable’ security flaw in the Secure Enclave Chip: Report

Customers can also choose to configure their 21.5-inch iMac with a Fusion Drive. This fall, iMac can be updated at no cost with macOS Big Sur, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system.

Features, specifications

The 27-inch iMac, with the latest 6- and 8-core 10th-generation Intel processors, has pro-level performance for a wide range of needs. For pros who need to push iMac even further, the 27-inch iMac has a 10-core processor option for the first time, with Turbo Boost speeds reaching 5.0GHz for up to 65 per cent faster CPU performance.

When working with memory-intensive applications, iMac features double the memory capacity for up to 128GB. When compared to the previous-generation 8-core 27-inch iMac, the new iMac delivers up to 65 per cent more plug-ins in Logic Pro X. For GPU-based rendering, editing multiple streams of 4K video, or playing a graphics-intensive game, the 27-inch iMac has more powerful next-generation AMD graphics, said Apple.

Apple iMac delivers up to 55 per cent faster graphics performance from its Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics, featuring AMD’s latest RDNA architecture with faster, more power-efficient compute units. It also includes the Apple T2 Security Chip, Apple’s own custom-designed, second-generation silicon.

Written with agency inputs

