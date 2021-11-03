comscore Apple to launch iMac Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro chips in the first half of 2022
News

Apple iMac Pro with 27-inch mini LED display, M1 Max chip to launch in 2022

News

A tipster reveals that the iMac is expected to be priced over $2,000 and will launch in the first half of 2022. He further suggests that the iMac Pro will replace the current Intel-powered 27-inch iMac models.

Apple iMac 2021

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its next-generation iMac in 2022 with the name iMac Pro. As per a tipster Dylandkt, the company is using “Pro” in the name to differentiate it from the 24-inch iMac that was launched earlier this year. iMac Pro is expected to be powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chips just like the MacBook Pro models. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season, from smartphone to wireless earbuds

For the unversed, ARM-based Silicon chips M1 Pro and M1 Max chips were launched by Apple recently. The two chips powered the latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops. Also Read - Microsoft researchers help Apple fix a macOS security bug

Apple iMac 2021 Also Read - Apple cuts iPad production to fulfil iPhone 13 demand amid supply chain constraints: Report

Additionally, the tipster suggests that the said iMac Pro model is likely to feature a 27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion. It is expected to feature dark and thinner bezels as compared to other iMac models. Although it is not yet confirmed but Apple is likely to add the Face ID feature in the upcoming iMac model.
In terms of storage, the base variant of the iMac Pro will come with 16 GB memory and 512 GB internal storage. It might even come with an HDMI port, an SD card and USB-C/thunderbolt ports. The power adapter is expected to sport an Ethernet port.

As for pricing, the tipster reveals that the iMac is expected to be priced over $2,000 and will launch in the first half of 2022. He further suggests that the iMac Pro will replace the current Intel-powered 27-inch iMac models.

For the unversed, Apple recently launched a new 27-inch iMac with faster performance, SSDs across the line, a stunning Retina 5K display and higher quality camera, speakers and mics. The new Mac that will start from Rs 1,69,990 features faster Intel processors up to 10 cores, double the memory capacity, next-generation AMD graphics and superfast SSDs across the line with four times the storage capacity.

  Published Date: November 3, 2021 1:22 PM IST

Best Sellers