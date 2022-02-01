comscore Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iMac Pro 2022 might come with M1 Pro/Max chipset
News

Apple iMac Pro 2022 might come with M1 Pro/Max chipset

News

Mark Gurman hinted that Apple might also launch AirPods Pro 2 this year. They are expected to come with a stemless design that might resemble Beats Studio Buds that debuted last year.

Apple iMac 2021

Apple is likely to launch its 2022 iMac Pro with the new M1 Pro and Max chipsets, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. As for design, the company is likely to keep the design the same as the current M1 iMac, but with a larger 27-inch display. For the unversed, Apple has discontinued its Intel-powered iMac Pro last year. Also Read - Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

As per the newsletter, “My expectation is that we’ll get a new model this year that is bigger than the current 24-inch design and branded as an iMac Pro. That would mean it has similar chips to the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors inside of the MacBook Pro. I’d also expect the new iMac Pro to have a similar design to the current M1 iMac.” Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

As per a report by DSCC, Apple might launch a 27-inch iMac with a miniLED display and ProMotion technology. Chances are, Gurman is talking about the same desktop. It was also rumored earlier that Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air will also be powered by an M2 chip that is expected to be more powerful than the M1 chip. It is expected that the next series of MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch laptops would be the first ones to be powered by the new chipset. Also Read - Apple Macbook Air M1 at just Rs 69,900: How to get

Apple AirPods Pro 2 expected features

Gurman further hinted that the Cupertino-based tech giant might also launch AirPods Pro 2 this year. They are expected to come with a stemless design that might resemble Beats Studio Buds that debuted last year. Additionally, previous rumours also hint towards a major design change for the AirPods Pro 2. They also suggest that might be powered by the new W2 in-house chip this year. They are likely to get motion sensors for fitness tracking.

Apple is expected to host a launch event in March or April this year where it might launch iPhone SE, the fifth-generation iPad Air and the current iMac Pro.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2022 9:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 1, 2022 9:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far
Mobiles
Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far
Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

News

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

Infinix Zero 5G to launch on February 8 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC: Check specifications, design, price

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G to launch on February 8 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC: Check specifications, design, price

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

Features

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

Infinix Zero 5G to launch on February 8 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC: Check specifications, design, price

Sony PlayStation State of Play announced, Gran Turismo 7 gameplay to be revealed

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

News

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets
Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart
India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Features

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017
Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones

News

Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones
Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID

How To

Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में आ गया Season 45 Elite Pass, फ्री मिल रहे कई रिवॉर्ड और बंडल

BSNL से लेकर Jio तक, ये हैं 3300GB डेटा, अनलिमिटेड वॉयस कॉलिंग और हाई स्पीड इंटरनेट वाले सस्ते और बेस्ट ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स

Union Budget App: अपनी भाषा में इस तरह डाउनलोड करें बजट का पूरा भाषण

Motorola Edge 30 Pro भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, 68W फास्ट चार्जिंग समेत मिलेंगे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

Budget 2022 LIVE: आम बजट कब और कहां देखें लाइव? जानें पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far
Mobiles
Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far
Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

News

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format
Infinix Zero 5G to launch on February 8 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC: Check specifications, design, price

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G to launch on February 8 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC: Check specifications, design, price
Sony PlayStation State of Play announced, Gran Turismo 7 gameplay to be revealed

Gaming

Sony PlayStation State of Play announced, Gran Turismo 7 gameplay to be revealed

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers