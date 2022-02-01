Apple is likely to launch its 2022 iMac Pro with the new M1 Pro and Max chipsets, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. As for design, the company is likely to keep the design the same as the current M1 iMac, but with a larger 27-inch display. For the unversed, Apple has discontinued its Intel-powered iMac Pro last year. Also Read - Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

As per the newsletter, "My expectation is that we'll get a new model this year that is bigger than the current 24-inch design and branded as an iMac Pro. That would mean it has similar chips to the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors inside of the MacBook Pro. I'd also expect the new iMac Pro to have a similar design to the current M1 iMac."

As per a report by DSCC, Apple might launch a 27-inch iMac with a miniLED display and ProMotion technology. Chances are, Gurman is talking about the same desktop. It was also rumored earlier that Apple's upcoming MacBook Air will also be powered by an M2 chip that is expected to be more powerful than the M1 chip. It is expected that the next series of MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch laptops would be the first ones to be powered by the new chipset.

Gurman further hinted that the Cupertino-based tech giant might also launch AirPods Pro 2 this year. They are expected to come with a stemless design that might resemble Beats Studio Buds that debuted last year. Additionally, previous rumours also hint towards a major design change for the AirPods Pro 2. They also suggest that might be powered by the new W2 in-house chip this year. They are likely to get motion sensors for fitness tracking.

Apple is expected to host a launch event in March or April this year where it might launch iPhone SE, the fifth-generation iPad Air and the current iMac Pro.