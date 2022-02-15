Apple is expected to launch a 27-inch Apple iMac Pro model this year. As per Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Mini-LED iMac Pro is expected to launch in June 2022. It is expected that Apple might launch this model at its Worldwide Developers Conference that usually takes place in June every year. Earlier, it was reported that the iMac Pro model will debut sometime during summer this year. The upcoming iMac Pro is expected to come with a revamped design and upgraded specifications. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 enters mass production: Here’s what we know about it

The iMac Pro is likely to feature a 27-inch Mini-LED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. According to Young, it will have “around 1000 zones” and “over 4000 miniLEDs.” In terms of design, it is likely to look similar to the current 24-inch MacBook Pro that is powered by an M1 chipset. Also Read - iPhone 13 up for grabs with massive discount on Flipkart: Check out the deal

As reported earlier, the upcoming iMac Pro will be powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. These new chipsets currently power 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that were launched last year. Also Read - Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India

For the unversed, Apple is also expected to launch AirPods Pro 2, M2 chipset, new MacBook models powered by a new chipset this year. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s Newsletter Power On, Apple is likely to launch a new “entry-level” MacBook Pro in 2022 that is expected to be powered by the M2 chipset. This model might replace the current M1 model that was launched back in November 2020.

MiniLED iMac Pro could launch in June. Some observers said no MiniLEDs, but we hear around 1000 zones and over 4000 miniLEDs. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 14, 2022

As per a recent report, Apple is looking to host a launch event on March 8. Apart from the new iPhone SE, iPad Air and the Mac Mini, the company is also aiming to publicly release its iOS 15.4 update, which is currently in public beta.