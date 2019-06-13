comscore Apple iMovie for iOS new update, changes, features | BGR India
  Apple iMovie updated with a green screen effect, 80 new soundtracks and more
Apple iMovie updated with a green screen effect, 80 new soundtracks and more

This new Apple iMovie update brings up the version of iMovie for iOS to 2.2.7 and it is rolling out for both, iPhone and iPads. This new update is significant as iMovie for iOS is the number one app in the Photo & Video category for both the devices.

  Published: June 13, 2019 10:55 AM IST
Apple iMovie

Apple has just updated its iMovie for iOS app with a number of new features. As part of the update, the company has added a new green screen effect, 80 new soundtracks, and more. This new update brings up the version of iMovie for iOS to 2.2.7, and it is rolling out for both, iPhones and iPads. This new update is significant as iMovie for iOS is the number one app in the Photo & Video category for both the devices. Before we take a look at all the new changes in detail, let’s focus on the highlight, the new green screen effect feature.

The new feature will allow users to instantly remove the background of clips shot in front of a green or a blue screen. iMovie also provides a four-point mask as part of this feature along with a slider for strength to take more control. This new feature will be impressive for users who want to experiment with special effects right on their iOS device.

Apple iMovie 2.2.7: Other changes

Talking about other changes, let’s start with sound where iMovie now comes with 80 new soundtracks. These soundtracks are part of pop, chill, and sentimental genres, and will automatically adjust to the length of the movie. Apple also made improvements to how iMovie handles still images. Users can now easily use images with transparent background as logos or graphics on top of their videos. Users can also use this feature to create overlays for picture-in-picture or split-screen effects. As part of this, users can also hide the borders the surrounds picture-in-picture or split-screen effects.

The changelog also revealed that iMovie now automatically returns to the edit screen when users switch back to the app. This is useful in instances where the user may switch to another app to take care of anything immediate. The app also supports ClassKit, which will allow students to send their video assignments to teachers with the Schoolwork app. If you have videos in the iMovie Theater then you can access those with the three-dot menu at the bottom of the Projects page.

However, you can share your videos to iMovie Theater now, instead, you can save it in the iCloud Photos. This will allow you to play these movies and trailers on other devices including Apple TV. Lastly, the update also fixed an issue about the black screen in full-screen mode on an external display.

  Published Date: June 13, 2019 10:55 AM IST

