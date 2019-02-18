Apple in 2019: 3 iPhones with updated Face ID and reverse wireless charging, new iPads, 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods 2 and more

Apple is planning to launch a number of hardware devices as part of its 2019 product lineup including updated iPhones, new iPads, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a 31-inch 6K monitor among other devices. While most leaks lack credibility, the new piece of information comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a reliable track record with information pertaining to Apple’s product portfolio. In a new investor note, Kuo says Apple will retain the same screen sizes as the iPhone XS and iPhone XR for the 2019 iPhone models. This means, we will see a 6.5-inch, 6.1-inch and 5.8-inch iPhone this year. He also reiterates that all the three models will retain the lightning port instead of USB Type-C adopted by the iPad Pro.

The investor note, obtained by 9to5Mac, states that the 2019 iPhones will feature ultra-wide band connectivity for indoor positioning and navigation. They are also said to feature frosted glass casing and bilateral wireless charging (or reverse wireless charging) for charging other devices. Apple is also reportedly planning upgraded Face ID that would incorporate a higher power flood illuminator. This contradicts rumors which suggested that Apple is speaking with Sony to use its 3D ToF cameras for Face ID facial recognition on 2019 iPhone models.

Kuo also mentions that the new iPhone models will pack larger batteries and sport triple camera design. The analyst does not explicitly confirm which model will get what features but it is likely that the successors to iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will get triple cameras while the iPhone XR successor might move to dual camera system this year.

Apart from iPhone revamp, Apple is also planning to release two new iPad Pro models this year. These iPad Pro models are expected to get new processors while the current 9.7-inch iPad is said to see increase in size to 10.2-inches, which could be because of reduced bezels. Kuo also adds that Apple will introduce a refreshed iPad mini this year with upgraded processor.

Kuo also claims Apple has big revamp planned for the Mac lineup this year. The first product in that effort is said to be a new MacBook Pro with 16-inch and 16-5-inch display, which could again be the result of shrunken bezels surrounding the display. Apple is also said to return to the display market with the launch of a 31-inch 6k monitor. The display is said to support mini LED-like back light design for improved picture quality. In addition to the MacBook Pro, Apple is also planning to release a new Mac Pro this year. The Cupertino-based company had officially confirmed that it is working on a modular Mac Pro with easy to upgrade components. Kuo also says that there is a 13-inch MacBook Pro may add a 32GB RAM option, which is only available on the 15-inch model.

Apple is planning to bring ECG function introduced with Apple Watch Series 4 and might release a ceramic casing design this year. Kuo also confirmed that AirPods 2 with wireless charging support and upgraded Bluetooth functionality is planned while AirPower is tipped to arrive during the first half of 2019. This does suggest that Apple has a busy hardware lineup planned for 2019 and we could see the very first announcement come as early as next month, when it is reported to introduce new video and news platform.