Apple has been long rumoured to be working on a four-wheeler automotive vehicle, which the media has aptly dubbed as the Apple Car. A new report from the Korea Times suggests that the consumer tech brand is now making huge strides in that area and is currently very close to signing a partnership with LG and Magna, to bring the so called car to reality. Also Read - iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 beta version released, stable launch later this month: How to download

According to the report, LG will provide the company with an electric powertrain, which will be the heart of the vehicle, whereas, Canada based Magna will handle the production of the vehicle. It also suggests that the deal will be made public later this year. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro first look: iPhone 12-like design, smaller notch, bigger battery and more revealed

However, this is not the first time claims like this have been thrown. To recall, earlier this year we got to see reports claiming that Apple was close to working with Hyundai and Kia, to produce the so-called Apple Car. Talks for the same ended in February, which is when Hyundai confirmed that it was no longer discussing its involvement with the project. Also Read - Apple’s Spring Loaded virtual event 2021 is set for April 20: New iPad Pros and more coming

If the current report is believed to be true, both LG and Magna would pull their weight and will be able to bring the project into reality. LG has a deep knowledge of EV batteries and powertrains, whereas, Magna specialises in the production of various things.

The Apple Car project was originally codenamed as Project Titan, which was put on hold around two years ago as the company pivoted to car-related software like CarPlay. However, at the start of this year, the reports and rumours started to intensify stating that Apple had once again started working on the project.

It is believed that the Apple Car will run a new operating system built especially for the vehicle and will also feature a battery, which could be considered as a game-changer.