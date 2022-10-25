Apple Music, Apple TV+ prices increased: Should you be worried?

Apple has hiked the price of its Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription services in select countries across the globe. The company has increased the pricing of Apple Music individual tier by $1 and for families by $2. With this change, the updated Apple Music subscription for individual tier costs $10.99 (Rs 909.45 approximately) per month, while the family tier costs $16.99 (Rs 1,405.97 approximately) per month. Also Read - Apple TV 4K launched with A15 Bionic chipset offering HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support

Similarly, the company has increased the prices of Apple TV+ subscription by $2 for monthly plan and by $10 for annual plan. With this change, the update Apple TV+ monthly plan will cost $6.99 (Rs 578.46 approximately) per month and $69 (Rs 5,710) per year.

In addition to hiking the price of its Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription services, Apple has also increased the prices of its Apple One subscription services, which bundles various services such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+ into a single service. The company has increased the prices of various Apple One subscription plans by up to $3. Earlier, the individual plan, family plan and premier plan for Apple One subscription costed $14.95 per month, $19.95 per month and $29.95 per month respectively. The updated plans, on the other hand, cost $16.95 per month, $22.95 per month and $32.95 per month respectively.

“The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.

“We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers,” the Apple spokesperson added.

But there is a catch, these prices have not been increased globally. Instead, this price hike affects only the users in the United States. For people in other parts of the globe, these prices remain unaffected, at least for now.

Apple subscription prices in India

In India, Apple Music Voice Plan cost Rs 49 per month, while the Student, Individual and Family plans cost Rs 59, Rs 99 and Rs 149 respectively. Apple One, on the other hand, costs Rs 195 per month for the individual plan and Rs 365 per month for the Family plan. Lastly, Apple TV+ costs Rs 99 per month in India.