comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple increases iOS cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB for iPhone users
News

Apple increases iOS cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB for iPhone users

News

This is the first time since 2017 that Apple has altered the download limit over mobile networks. The file size limit prevents iOS users from accidentally downloading a big game on LTE and blowing through their carrier's data cap.

  • Updated: June 3, 2019 12:48 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR Stock

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

From 150MB per app, Apple has finally increased iOS’ cellular download limit to 200MB to help users download larger apps, especially when they are away from Wi-Fi. This is the first time since 2017 that the iPhone-maker has altered the download limit over mobile networks, Engadget reported on Friday. This should let users download larger apps in practice.

The file size limit prevents iOS users from accidentally downloading a big game on LTE and blowing through their carrier’s data cap, 9to5Mac reported on the same day. However, it has become a headache for iOS users because the cellular limit is enforced non-discriminately, which bars iPhone users with unlimited data plans also from downloading apps and games over 200MB.

The limit would be better implemented as a warning, informing the user that they are about to download a large file but including a “Continue Download” button to allow the download to complete, the cited source added. Before 2017, the enforced cellular limit for iOS users was just 100MB.

CNET noted that “the last time Apple changed the download limits was September 2017, bumping it up from 100MB to 150MB. It tends to make the change every few years as cellular data services improve, such as in 2012 when the jump from 3G to 4G spurred the company to increase the data limit to a whopping 50MB.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2019 12:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 3, 2019 12:48 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS
News
Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS
Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

News

Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting stable MIUI 10.3 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting stable MIUI 10.3 stable update in India

Realme 2 Pro Android Pie update pulled down

News

Realme 2 Pro Android Pie update pulled down

iPhone 11 series mockup shows triple rear cameras

News

iPhone 11 series mockup shows triple rear cameras

Most Popular

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Asus VivoBook S14 First Impressions

Swiggy Daily app launched for homestyle meals in India

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS

Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting stable MIUI 10.3 stable update in India

Apple increases iOS cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB for iPhone users

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple increases iOS cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB for iPhone users

News

Apple increases iOS cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB for iPhone users
iPhone 11 series mockup shows triple rear cameras

News

iPhone 11 series mockup shows triple rear cameras
15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4

News

15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4
Apple all set to kill iTunes: Report

News

Apple all set to kill iTunes: Report
WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected from Apple

News

WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected from Apple

हिंदी समाचार

आज से शुरू होगा एप्पल का एनुअल इवेंट WWDC-2109, ये प्रोडॉक्ट होंगे लॉन्च

Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रही सेल का आखिरी दिन आज, लैपटॉप से लेकर फिटनेस बैंड तक ये हैं बेस्ट डील्स

मैच जीतने वाली टीम का सही अनुमान लगाने पर Dish TV यूजर्स को मिलेगा एक महीने का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

Realme 3 Pro को खरीदने के लिए अब नहीं करना होगा इंतजार, ओपन सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

3,400mAh बैटरी के साथ आ सकता है Samsung Galaxy Note 10e, जानें क्या हो सकती है स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Swiggy Daily app launched for homestyle meals in India
News
Swiggy Daily app launched for homestyle meals in India
Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS

News

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS
Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

News

Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting stable MIUI 10.3 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting stable MIUI 10.3 stable update in India
Apple increases iOS cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB for iPhone users

News

Apple increases iOS cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB for iPhone users