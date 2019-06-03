Apple increases iOS cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB for iPhone users

From 150MB per app, Apple has finally increased iOS’ cellular download limit to 200MB to help users download larger apps, especially when they are away from Wi-Fi. This is the first time since 2017 that the iPhone-maker has altered the download limit over mobile networks, Engadget reported on Friday. This should let users download larger apps in practice.

The file size limit prevents iOS users from accidentally downloading a big game on LTE and blowing through their carrier’s data cap, 9to5Mac reported on the same day. However, it has become a headache for iOS users because the cellular limit is enforced non-discriminately, which bars iPhone users with unlimited data plans also from downloading apps and games over 200MB.

The limit would be better implemented as a warning, informing the user that they are about to download a large file but including a “Continue Download” button to allow the download to complete, the cited source added. Before 2017, the enforced cellular limit for iOS users was just 100MB.

CNET noted that “the last time Apple changed the download limits was September 2017, bumping it up from 100MB to 150MB. It tends to make the change every few years as cellular data services improve, such as in 2012 when the jump from 3G to 4G spurred the company to increase the data limit to a whopping 50MB.”