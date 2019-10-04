Owing to a surge in demand for the new iPhones globally, Apple is increasing the production of iPhone 11. It has asked its suppliers to increase the production of its new iPhone 11 range by up to 10 percent or 8 million units, Nikkei Asian Review reports.

“This autumn is so far much busier than we expected. Previously, Apple was quite conservative about placing orders. After the increase, prepared production volume for the Apple iPhone 11 series will be higher compared to last year,” the report said, quoting a source. The iPhone 11’s pricing strategy has worked well for the consumers in India too. The latest Apple devices recently went out-of-stock on Amazon.in and Flipkart in just three days after the pre-booking was thrown open.

Heralding a perfect Diwali for Apple, iPhone lovers on September 27 thronged Apple Authorised Resellers and premium stores across India to grab new iPhones 11. “The increase in orders appears to validate Apple CEO Tim Cook’s new strategy of enticing budget-conscious consumers with cheaper models amid the weakening world economy,” said the report.

“The order boost of between 7 million and 8 million units is equivalent to total annual phone shipments this year by Google, a rising iPhone rival in Apple’s home US market,” it added. The Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with a starting price of Rs 64,900, Rs 99,990 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are available with 64GB or 256GB or 512GB storage. The iPhone 11 will cost Rs 64,900 for the 64GB variant.

The 128GB and 256GB variant are available for Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900 respectively. The 64GB variant of iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs 99,990, while the 256GB and 512GB cost Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro Max with 256GB and 512GB storage are available for Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively.

– With inputs from IANS

Apple iPhone 11 series specifications

Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Price 109900 99900 64900 Chipset A13 processor Apple A13 SoC A13 Bionic SoC OS iOS 13 iOS 13 Display OLED-6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Internal Memory 128GB storage 128GB storage 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple – 12-megapixel Dual – 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP 12-megapixel 12MP Battery