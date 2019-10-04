comscore Apple raises iPhone 11 production by around 10% due to strong demand
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple raises iPhone 11 production by around 10% due to strong demand: Report
News

Apple raises iPhone 11 production by around 10% due to strong demand: Report

News

Apple has asked its suppliers to increase the production of its new iPhone 11 range by up to 10 percent or 8 million units.

  • Published: October 4, 2019 5:37 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions (7)

Owing to a surge in demand for the new iPhones globally, Apple is increasing the production of iPhone 11. It has asked its suppliers to increase the production of its new iPhone 11 range by up to 10 percent or 8 million units, Nikkei Asian Review reports.

“This autumn is so far much busier than we expected. Previously, Apple was quite conservative about placing orders. After the increase, prepared production volume for the Apple iPhone 11 series will be higher compared to last year,” the report said, quoting a source. The iPhone 11’s pricing strategy has worked well for the consumers in India too. The latest Apple devices recently went out-of-stock on Amazon.in and Flipkart in just three days after the pre-booking was thrown open.

Apple gets sued by a man for 'turning him gay'

Also Read

Apple gets sued by a man for 'turning him gay'

Heralding a perfect Diwali for Apple, iPhone lovers on September 27 thronged Apple Authorised Resellers and premium stores across India to grab new iPhones 11. “The increase in orders appears to validate Apple CEO Tim Cook’s new strategy of enticing budget-conscious consumers with cheaper models amid the weakening world economy,” said the report.

Watch: Apple WWDC 2019

“The order boost of between 7 million and 8 million units is equivalent to total annual phone shipments this year by Google, a rising iPhone rival in Apple’s home US market,” it added. The Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with a starting price of Rs 64,900, Rs 99,990 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are available with 64GB or 256GB or 512GB storage. The iPhone 11 will cost Rs 64,900 for the 64GB variant.

The 128GB and 256GB variant are available for Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900 respectively. The 64GB variant of iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs 99,990, while the 256GB and 512GB cost Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro Max with 256GB and 512GB storage are available for Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively.

With inputs from IANS

Apple iPhone 11 series specifications

Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11
Price 109900 99900 64900
Chipset A13 processor Apple A13 SoC A13 Bionic SoC
OS iOS 13 iOS 13
Display OLED-6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Internal Memory 128GB storage 128GB storage 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple – 12-megapixel Dual – 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP 12-megapixel 12MP
Battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 4, 2019 5:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from September 23 to 30 is now out
Gaming
PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from September 23 to 30 is now out
Here's how to enable cross-platform play on PUBG

Gaming

Here's how to enable cross-platform play on PUBG

Black Shark 2 gets OTA update with August security patch, Digital Wellbeing and more

News

Black Shark 2 gets OTA update with August security patch, Digital Wellbeing and more

Huawei Enjoy 10 images, key specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 images, key specifications spotted on TENAA

Google contractors allegedly targeted homeless and people with darker skin

News

Google contractors allegedly targeted homeless and people with darker skin

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Apple raises iPhone 11 production by around 10% due to strong demand: Report

Black Shark 2 gets OTA update with August security patch, Digital Wellbeing and more

Huawei Enjoy 10 images, key specifications spotted on TENAA

Google contractors allegedly targeted homeless and people with darker skin

Apple gets sued by a man for 'turning him gay'

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple raises iPhone 11 production by around 10% due to strong demand: Report

News

Apple raises iPhone 11 production by around 10% due to strong demand: Report
Apple gets sued by a man for 'turning him gay'

News

Apple gets sued by a man for 'turning him gay'
iPhone SE 2 to reportedly launch in early 2020

News

iPhone SE 2 to reportedly launch in early 2020
Apple AirPods with noise cancellation spotted in latest iOS 13 beta

News

Apple AirPods with noise cancellation spotted in latest iOS 13 beta
Apple may launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro this month

News

Apple may launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro this month

हिंदी समाचार

ViewSonic ने भारत में 32 इंच वाला कर्व मॉनीटर, कीमत 49,000 रुपये

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature : व्हाट्सएप नए फीचर पर कर रहा है काम, थोड़े समय बाद खुद डिलीट हो जाएंगे मैसेज

Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival: ये 3 हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन में दिया जाएगा 50W SuperVOOC चार्ज सपोर्ट

Detel ने भारत में 32 इंच HD LED TV को 6999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

News

Apple raises iPhone 11 production by around 10% due to strong demand: Report
News
Apple raises iPhone 11 production by around 10% due to strong demand: Report
Black Shark 2 gets OTA update with August security patch, Digital Wellbeing and more

News

Black Shark 2 gets OTA update with August security patch, Digital Wellbeing and more
Huawei Enjoy 10 images, key specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 images, key specifications spotted on TENAA
Google contractors allegedly targeted homeless and people with darker skin

News

Google contractors allegedly targeted homeless and people with darker skin
Apple gets sued by a man for 'turning him gay'

News

Apple gets sued by a man for 'turning him gay'