Apple introduces Podcasts Subscriptions to help creators get monetised

Apple, along with the launch of new the iPad Pro, iMac, AirTags and more, has introduced Podcasts Subscriptions (a part of Apple’s Podcasts app), which will allow people to listen to premium content by several creators. Also Read - Apple to release iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 next week: Check supported iPhone, iPad devices

This, in turn, will provide the creators with a source of monetisation via the Podcasts app. Here’s a look at the new feature. Also Read - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini in purple: Take a look at the new iPhones here

Apple Podcasts app gets subscriptions service

With the new Apple Podcasts app’s feature, people across 170 countries can go for the new subscription service and get to listen to paid content. The experience will also include added features such as ad-free podcast listening, early or exclusive access to new series, and access to additional content. Also Read - Apple Spring Loaded event launches: New iMac, AirTag, MiniLED iPad Pro and more

The list of creators includes Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODE, NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, and many more.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, said, “Today, Apple Podcasts is the best place for listeners to discover and enjoy millions of great shows, and we are proud to lead the next chapter of podcasting with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions.”

The Podcasts Subscriptions will be available for listeners at Rs 1,799 a year, starting May.

Podcasts app overhauled too

The Podcasts app has also been revamped and this will start reflecting with the iOS 14.5, which is expected to reach people next week.

The app will include an improved Search tab for easy access to Top Charts and categories and new show/episode pages to easily follow/like/share them. People will also be able to start shows with the latest episode with the help of the Smart Play button and save individual shows for an offline listening experience.

People will also be able to find channels (both free and paid), which are curated shows by creators. The shows include unique titles, descriptions, and artwork.

Additionally, the new ‘Apple Podcasts for Creators’ website has been introduced to help creators know about podcasting, the latest features, and loads more.