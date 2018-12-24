comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iOS 12.1.12 bricking devices by breaking basic stuff including cellular data and calling
News

Apple iOS 12.1.12 bricking devices by breaking basic stuff including cellular data and calling

News

The report also noted that Apple has not issued a public acknowledgment about the issues.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 6:21 PM IST

Its been about a week since Apple released the latest version of its in-house mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads, the iOS 12.1.12. The company launched the version to fix issues related to eSIM activation for its latest iPhone 2018 users. As previously reported, the update also made some changes in the way the operating system works to address Qualcomm patent conflict in China to ensure that iPhone devices continue to sell in the region. However, it looks like all is not going as planned as a number of users have taken to the social media to report issues in the new update.

It is always problematic when a company ships a new software update with bugs but it takes another level when the update breaks basic functionality. The basic functionality that I am talking about here includes cellular data connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity, and even the ability to make phone calls and sent messages. The ironic part here is that the initial update was sent out to fix issues in select regions but instead, the update has introduced more serious problems in devices across the globe.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

The issues were initially reported by Forbes which highlighted that these issues are not limited to iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max and instead extend to iPhone X users also. In addition, it is also worth noting that the company also launched a second build of the update to change the build number of the update.

Apple iOS 12.1.2 released with fix for eSIM activation bugs

Also Read

Apple iOS 12.1.2 released with fix for eSIM activation bugs

The report also noted that the company has not issued a public acknowledgment about the issues. It is likely that the company is already working on the patch to fix the issues and will roll out the update in the coming days. However, before rolling out the update, the company should ideally issue the update in its developer release channel to test it out properly before rolling out. It is likely that the company may fix the problems in the upcoming iOS 12.1.3.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

109900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

99900

Apple iOS 12
A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

76900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
  • Published Date: December 24, 2018 6:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi launches Mint browser app for Android
thumb-img
News
Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints

Sponsored

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Apple iOS 12.1.12 bricking devices by breaking basic stuff including cellular data and calling

Idea Cellular debuts Rs 392 prepaid recharge, Rs 399 plan revised

Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Basic launched at Rs 449

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 Global ROM now available

After bending reports, Apple VP clarifies that 2018 iPad Pro 'meets or exceeds' quality standards

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iOS 12.1.12 bricking devices by breaking basic stuff including cellular data and calling

News

Apple iOS 12.1.12 bricking devices by breaking basic stuff including cellular data and calling
Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Basic launched at Rs 449

News

Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Basic launched at Rs 449
After bending reports, Apple VP clarifies that 2018 iPad Pro 'meets or exceeds' quality standards

News

After bending reports, Apple VP clarifies that 2018 iPad Pro 'meets or exceeds' quality standards
Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1

News

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1
Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play

News

Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने 399 और 448 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव

Poco का नया स्मार्टफोन क्रिसमस पर कल होगा लॉन्च

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन Mi Play, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

हायर फास्ट चार्जिंग स्पीड के साथ आ सकता है सैमसंग Galaxy S10

शाओमी Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) इंटेल Core i5 CPU से साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Apple iOS 12.1.12 bricking devices by breaking basic stuff including cellular data and calling
News
Apple iOS 12.1.12 bricking devices by breaking basic stuff including cellular data and calling
Idea Cellular debuts Rs 392 prepaid recharge, Rs 399 plan revised

News

Idea Cellular debuts Rs 392 prepaid recharge, Rs 399 plan revised
Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Basic launched at Rs 449

News

Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Basic launched at Rs 449
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 Global ROM now available

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 Global ROM now available
After bending reports, Apple VP clarifies that 2018 iPad Pro 'meets or exceeds' quality standards

News

After bending reports, Apple VP clarifies that 2018 iPad Pro 'meets or exceeds' quality standards