Apple iOS 12.1.12 bricking devices by breaking basic stuff including cellular data and calling

Its been about a week since Apple released the latest version of its in-house mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads, the iOS 12.1.12. The company launched the version to fix issues related to eSIM activation for its latest iPhone 2018 users. As previously reported, the update also made some changes in the way the operating system works to address Qualcomm patent conflict in China to ensure that iPhone devices continue to sell in the region. However, it looks like all is not going as planned as a number of users have taken to the social media to report issues in the new update.

It is always problematic when a company ships a new software update with bugs but it takes another level when the update breaks basic functionality. The basic functionality that I am talking about here includes cellular data connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity, and even the ability to make phone calls and sent messages. The ironic part here is that the initial update was sent out to fix issues in select regions but instead, the update has introduced more serious problems in devices across the globe.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

The issues were initially reported by Forbes which highlighted that these issues are not limited to iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max and instead extend to iPhone X users also. In addition, it is also worth noting that the company also launched a second build of the update to change the build number of the update.

The report also noted that the company has not issued a public acknowledgment about the issues. It is likely that the company is already working on the patch to fix the issues and will roll out the update in the coming days. However, before rolling out the update, the company should ideally issue the update in its developer release channel to test it out properly before rolling out. It is likely that the company may fix the problems in the upcoming iOS 12.1.3.