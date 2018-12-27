comscore
Apple iOS 12.1.2 cellular connection bug has a temporary fix now; here is how to fix

Apple is expected to fix these issues with the release of iOS 12.1.3 in the coming weeks.

  Published: December 27, 2018 3:04 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR (29)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple released the iOS 12.1.2 update with enhanced e-SIM functionality and fixes for connectivity issues faced by users in certain regions last week. While the update managed to fix the issues affecting users in that particular region, it replicated the connectivity problem for users in other parts of the world. Now, a temporary fix for this issue affecting those on iOS 12.1.2 has been found and it should help those facing connectivity problem till Apple officially addresses the issue via an over-the-air update.

After the release of iOS 12.1.2 update, a number of users reported that their devices were often cut from mobile data connections. This issue restricted many devices from making or receiving phone calls and even text messages were blocked. Some users also reported that the issue restricted them from connecting to known Wi-Fi network, severely affecting the use of the device. According to 9to5Mac, a temporary fix has been identified which fixes the devices affected by this issue. If you are affected by network issues after iOS 12.1.2 update then you can try this temporary fix.

The first fix for the issue involves disabling Wi-Fi calling option from iPhone’s Settings app. This can be changed from Settings -> Phone -> Wi-Fi Calling. By default, the Wi-Fi calling option will be On, you can tap on the toggle to turn it Off. The second fix involves disabling LTE option for voice and data connectivity. This can be done by heading to Settings -> Mobile Data -> Mobile Data Options -> Enable 4G. In this field, change the setting from Voice and Data to Data Only.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the issue, but multiple reports have surfaced where iPhone users have complained about losing mobile and data connectivity after updating to iOS 12.1.2. This new fix will act as a band-aid to those devices affected by the issue and will even make sure that you get seamless connectivity even after downloading the iOS 12.1.2 update. Apple is already testing iOS 12.1.3 in developer channels, and it is expected to address these issues when it is officially released for all iOS users.

  Published Date: December 27, 2018 3:04 PM IST

