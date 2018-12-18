comscore
Apple iOS 12.1.2 released with fix for eSIM activation bugs

Apple iOS 12.1.2 also addresses some of the patent related issues raised by Qualcomm leading to ban in China.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 7:44 PM IST
Apple released iOS 12.1.1 few weeks back as a way to expand eSIM and thus dual-SIM support. Now, it has pushed another update that brings a critical bug fix. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is pushing out iOS 12.1.2 that fixes a few remaining bugs and addresses an issue with eSIM activation. As Apple expands eSIM support for more carriers around the world, it is addressing some of the issues reported by users.

The release note for iOS 12.1.2 reveals that the update fixes bugs with eSIM activation for iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The update also reportedly addresses an issue that could affect cellular connectivity in Turkey for iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XR Max. The update is classic example of Apple learning from a previous software update and issuing patch release to address some of the known issues on the platform.

As revealed by the changelog, the update mainly concerns with an eSIM activation bug and cellular connectivity issue affecting users of iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in Turkey. The update carries build number 16C101 and there are reports claiming that this update addresses the patent issue affecting Apple in China as well.

Apple developing its own cellular modem to tackle Qualcomm and Intel

Also Read

Apple developing its own cellular modem to tackle Qualcomm and Intel

Last week, China granted an import ban against select iOS devices as part of the ongoing legal battle between Qualcomm and Apple. Apple said that all of its devices comply with the patent regulation but also added that it will issue an update to “address the minor functionality issues noted by Qualcomm” in its allegation. However, the update does not seen to have been received by Qualcomm yet.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands-On

The San Diego-based Qualcomm said that the update does not really address the issues on which China imposed import ban on iPhone. In a statement shared with Reuters, Qualcomm said that Apple “continues to flout the legal system by violating injunctions” even after release of this update. Apple continues to maintain its stance that all iPhone models are in compliance with the court order and would now seek to revert the ban in China.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 7:44 PM IST

