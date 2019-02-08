comscore
Apple iOS 12.1.4 is rolling out now; fixes the Group FaceTime security bug

Apple did not reveal when it is planning to turn the Group FaceTime calling feature back on.

  Published: February 8, 2019 9:11 AM IST
Apple has just rolled a new version of its mobile operating system, iOS. The new version, iOS 12.1.4 comes with a number of changes and improvements but the highlight is that the company has now fixed the Group FaceTime bug that was reported last month. iOS users can head to the device settings and then look for the update if their devices have yet not shown a notification of a pending update. Even though the bug is fixed, the company did not reveal when it is planning to turn the Group FaceTime calling feature back on.

The company had turned the Group FaceTime calling feature off after the initial reports of the bug emerged on the internet. It is likely that the company will wait for some time to ensure that a majority of iOS users have updated their operating system to the latest update. This update comes after an eventful week and a half for Apple. Right after disabling the Group FaceTime calling feature, the company was hit by a number of lawsuits for such a serious security flaw. A family also came forward adding that they discovered and tried to report the problem almost 10 days before the issue reached the mainstream.

The turn of events pushed Apple to issue an apology to its users reiterating its commitment towards the safety and security of its users. The company also thanked the family for reporting the issue while adding that it is working on improving the bug reporting process. Apple later stated that the family will be eligible for the bug bounty program.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, along with the iOS 12.1.4, the company is also working on the next version of iOS known as iOS 12.2. Apple already rolled out the beta version of the update to beta testers to ensure that there are no hidden bugs lurking around in the code and the final version is as stable as possible.

