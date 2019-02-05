Apple iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 brings four new Animoji, AT&T users also get ‘fake’ 5G icon

Apple released iOS 12 back in September last year. Since then, the company has rolled out a handful of incremental updates for the latest version of its mobile operating system. While iOS 12.1.3 is the current stable version of the OS, Apple is already hard at work developing the next incremental update to it. To that end, the Cupertino-based technology major has started rolling out the second developer beta of iOS 12.2.

The big new feature included in iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 is, well, Animoji. These face-tracking emoji have proven to be quite popular ever since Apple introduced them in 2017 with the launch of the iPhone X. The company is continuing its efforts towards further development of the feature, as the second beta of iOS 12.2 introduces four new Animoji. These include an owl, a warthog, a shark, and a giraffe. The four new Animoji add to the ever-growing list of Animoji that iOS already has, including the customizable Memoji. It goes without saying that only those iOS-powered devices that have Face ID and its associated hardware support Animoji feature. These include iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The new iPad Pro 2018 supports the feature as well.

Apart from Animoji, iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 brings an ‘interesting’ new feature, but it’s not available for everyone. According to Engadget, beta testers using AT&T (a major cellular carrier in the United States) network are reportedly seeing their smartphones displaying a ‘5G E’ icon instead of the usual ‘LTE’ icon. It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t true 5G; instead, AT&T uses 5G E (which stands for ‘5G Evolution’) to signify their LTE network that has been modified to provide faster speeds. A similar ‘fake’ 5G E icon recently started showed up on some Android smartphones on AT&T cellular network as well, and the carrier was criticized by other cellular carriers in the United States for doing the same.