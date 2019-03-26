comscore
Apple iOS 12.2 is rolling out for iPhones and iPads with four new Animojis, and Apple News Plus

Apple News Plus is only available in the United States and Canada with Apple planning to bring it to Australia and the UK later this year.

Apple has just announced the rollout of a new update for iOS on iPhone and iPad devices in the market. This new update brings the software version of the mobile operating system to 12.2. The new update started rolling out immediately after the company concluded its Special software services-related event last night. The new update enables one of the four software services that Apple announced at the event. The service that we are referring to is Apple News Plus, the subscription-based services that bring together news from a number of newspapers and digital publications and mixes it with a digital version of about 300 magazine titles.

As previously reported, this service is only available in the United States and Canada with Apple planning to bring it to Australia and the UK later this year. However, if you want to access this news subscription service on your iPhone or iPad considering you are in the United States of America or Canada, then you need to install this new update on your device. According to a previous report, the Apple News Plus subscription costs $9.99 per month that one can share it with six other members of their family with the help of family sharing.

Taking a look at other important changes in the new update we see the new ability that Siri has gained. According to the new feature, users can now tell Siri to play any given video from their iOS-powered device to their Apple TV. To enable this feature, users need to ensure that their Apple TV is also running tvOS 12.2 updates. In addition to this, the new update also comes with support for Apple AirPods 2.

According to a report by The Verge, Apple has also added support for Logitech Crayon on the iPad Pro with this new update. Previously, the support was only limited to the sixth generation Apple iPad. The change-log for the update also revealed four new Animoji characters including an owl, a shark, a giraffe, and a boar. Last but not least, the update also comes with support for bug fixes and under the hood improvements. If you are an iPhone or an iPad user and have not received the update then you should head to the “Software Update” section in the “General” menu in the “Settings” app.

