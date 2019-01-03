iOS 12 install base reaches 75% while Android Pie remains a no-show

Apple iOS 12 is setting new records for install base with 78 percent of all iPhone and iPad running the newest version of the mobile operating system. According to Apple‘s support site, 78 percent of Apple iPhone and iPad models released in the last four years are now running iOS 12. It is an impressive upgrade considering Apple released the version just three and a half months ago. This number takes more prominence when you compare with Android 9 Pie, which is yet to appear on Google’s Android distribution numbers.

While Google continues to struggle with fragmentation of Android, Apple strides ahead by pushing out the newest of iOS to most of its device lineup. The fact that Apple closely controls the software and the hardware running that software, it gets a lead with respect to expanded support for devices and faster updates. At multiple occasions, Apple used a pie chart on stage to mock the slower update cycle on Android and has highlighted how iOS users get updated to newest version at a faster rate than their Android counterparts.

The pie chart denoting the install base of iOS 12 shows that 75 percent of all devices are now using iOS 12. Around 17 percent of all devices are still on iOS 11 while 8 percent of devices are on previous versions. When compared to devices launched in the last four year, the number of devices running iOS 12 jumps to 78 percent, with iOS 11 accounting for 17 percent install base. Only 5 percent of devices still use a previous version of Apple’s mobile operating system. These numbers are based on a measurement by the App Store on January 1, 2019.

Google last updated the Android distribution numbers in October, and is expected to add revised numbers later this month. Android Pie is expected to make an appearance in the distribution numbers when Google updates the chart later this month. Considering that a number of older Android devices have now received Android Pie update, it will be interesting to see how Android Pie performs as iOS 12 is poised to become even more popular among Apple users.