Apple iOS 13.1.2 starts rolling out days after iOS 13.1.1; brings a number of bug fixes

This update comes just days after the recently rolled out iOS 13.1.1. In fact, the latest version is the fourth iOS update in less than a month. For context, the company initially rolled out its all-important iOS 13 update on September 19.

Software giant Apple has just started rolling out its latest update for Apple iPhone devices in the market. This new update brings the iOS version to iOS 13.1.2. Yes, you read that right, iOS 13.1.2. This update comes just days after the recently rolled out iOS 13.1.1. In fact, the latest version is the fourth iOS update in less than a month. For context, the company initially rolled out its all-important iOS 13 update on September 19. This upgrade introduced a number of bugs that rendered iPhone devices quite useless.

Apple iOS update details

iOS 13 bugs quickly prompted Apple to start working on iOS 13.1 for its latest 2019 iPhone series. But, iOS 13.1 was also not really bug-free. As a result, Apple started rolling out iOS 13.1.1 on September 27. But, it looks like the company still can get it right with three updates in quick succession. As per a report by The Verge, Apple has started rolling out iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2. The latest update brings bug fixes for a number of issues plaguing iOS 13.1.1 users.

According to the change-log, the latest update brings fixes for iCloud backups. It also “fixes an issue where camera may not work”, camera flashlight, Bluetooth, and HomePod. The update also fixes a bug that “could result in a loss of display calibration data”. Given that the latest 2019 iPhone lineup comes with iOS 13.1, all iPhone users have to install the new update.

Apple iOS 13.1 update for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads now rolling out

Apple iOS 13.1 update for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads now rolling out

Interested users should head to the “Software Update” section in the “General” menu in the “Settings” app. The benefit of complete control on the device updates unlike Android is evident in such cases. However, we are not quite sure if iOS 13.1.2 is the last update that fixes iOS 13. It is worth noting that this is not the first time when Apple has rolled out multiple updates in quick succession. The company has released such bug-infested updates in the past.

