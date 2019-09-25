comscore Apple iOS 13.1 update for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads now rolling out
Apple iOS 13.1 update for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads now rolling out

The new Apple iOS 13.1 update and iPadOS update brings bug fixes and performance improvements in tow. Here is all you need to know.

  Published: September 25, 2019 9:34 AM IST
Apple iOS 13

Earlier this month, Apple started rolling out iOS 13 update for the iPhones. However, the update was marred with some bugs, one where games like Fortnite and PUGB Mobile were unplayable. There were other minor bugs with the interface, and issues with app crash were also present. Now, Apple has released the iOS 13.1 update which promises to bring crucial bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple iOS 13.1 bug fixes and new features

Talking about bug fixes, the new update brings fixes where Siri was not working with CarPlay. The issue with sign-in failures and faulty app icons has also been fixed. The issue with location permission has been fixed too. Privacy-related issues with a fix for lock screen bypass bug has been also got a fix.

Talking about new features, you get updated Airdrop which uses Ultra-Wideband tech for spatial awareness. There are new shortcuts for personal and home automation. Apple Maps get Share ETA of your route in progress. The update also includes updated battery health feature too.

Apple iPadOS new features

The iPadOS, comes with Dark Mode like the one on iOS 13. You get a new home screen with smaller icon sizes, allowing you to fit more apps on the page. There is also a new option to add Today Widgets from the left side of the screen. Slide over and split view also support multiple windows from the same app.

How to update your iPhone and iPad to the new OS

Apple is rolling out the update as an OTA. You can head over to Settings > General > Software Update to update your iPhone or iPad. Talking about compatible iPhones, all devices from iPhone 6s to seventh-generation iPod touch will get the update.

