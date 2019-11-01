Apple iOS 13.2 is aggressively killing background applications

Apple iOS 13 is reportedly killing background apps more frequently. The newest version of Apple’s mobile operating system has been off to a rocky start since its release in September. Since Apple began the beta program, the update was dubbed as one of the buggiest software releases. Apple released iOS 13.2 addressing some of the issues in previous this week. It now seems that even the new version is ridden with bugs and iPhone users are complaining about it.

Apple iOS 13: Here is a look at known issues

The complaints compiled by MacRumors shows that numerous users are having memory management issues. The iOS 13.2 users are reporting the software aggressively kills applications in the background. This seems to be a memory management issue and it has resulted in some users losing data in other applications. It happens when users switch from one application to another which may be more memory intensive. This seems to be happening with apps such as camera or iMessage even for just a few seconds.

I thought it was just a beta thing, but iOS’ memory management has taken a big step back — as in, back to the pre-multitasking days of quitting and launching apps instead of switching between them. — Nick Heer (@nickheer) October 29, 2019

I’ve noticed this since the first 13.2 betas, and Overcast users keep reporting it as well: background apps seem to be getting killed MUCH more aggressively than before. (Especially on the iPhone 11 if you use the camera, presumably because it needs so much RAM for processing.) https://t.co/Qscmsj1OGY — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) October 29, 2019

iOS 13.1.2 has some serious memory management issues. Can’t manage to keep an instance alive even with just five apps running in the background. Anyone else noticing similar issues, or is it just the case with my device? — Yash Wate (@yashwate) October 31, 2019

The compiled reaction of iOS 13 users makes it clear that iPhone users are having a tough time. The software bug seems to have broken iOS 13’s multitasking feature completely. With new iPhone models getting superior components, the software optimizations are expected to bring improvements. It is not clear whether this is an issue related to a bug in iOS 13 or something affecting just the new version dubbed iOS 13.2. The update might also not be affecting just the older models but also the newer models.

Since the release of iOS 13 in September, there have been reports of RAM management issues on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. Even iPadOS users seem to be having the issue on their iPad Pro. The exact cause of this issue is now known yet and users are reporting loss of progress on other applications. Some users report losing entire draft of emails or progress of YouTube video. The camera seems to be the most common culprit. Apple has not confirmed the issue and it might offer a fix with iOS 13.3 later.