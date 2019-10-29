comscore Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis
Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis and Siri privacy option

Apple iOS 13.2 brings support for Deep Fusion to new iPhone 11 Series. The update improves imaging in indoor areas and in situations with medium lighting.

  Published: October 29, 2019 10:39 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

Apple has released iOS 13.2 as the second major update to its iOS 13 mobile operating system. The update comes alongside the release of iPadOS 13.2 for its tablet. The new software update comes just two weeks after the release of iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 for iPhone and iPad. It has been over a month since the release of iOS 13 and over 55 percent of active devices already run this version. The iOS 13.2 update is available for all the compatible devices and is being released in the form of an over-the-air update. In order to download, you can navigate to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple iOS 13.2 released: Check out key new features

If you have an older iPhone that is still running iOS 12 then Apple has you covered with iOS 12.4.3 update that brings security improvements. However, the real focus is iOS 13 and its iterative update. The update is a big one that adds support for the newly introduced AirPods Pro with noise cancellation. The update includes new control center features designed specifically for Apple’s new wireless earbuds. There is also support for new Unicode 12 emojis and there are now more than 230 characters. The number is inclusive of different genders and skin tones.

Apple warns iPhone 5 users to update to iOS 10.3.4 before November 3 to avoid essential features

Apple warns iPhone 5 users to update to iOS 10.3.4 before November 3 to avoid essential features

The update brings emojis for orangutan, sloth, otter, slunk and flamingo in animals. There are new food items such as garlic, onion, waffle, falafel, butter, oyster, mate and ice cube. The update also brings new faces, gestures and poses including yawning face, pinching hand, person kneeling, person standing. There are also new people holding hands options and accessibility-related emoji, person in wheelchair, guide dog among others. The big new feature, however, is a new camera feature called Deep Fusion.

Deep Fusion works only with new the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. It is an image processing system that uses the A13 Bionic and the Neural Engine for pixel-by-pixel processing of images. Apple says the feature will optimize images for texture, details and noise in each part of an image. It is designed to improve photos captured indoors and in medium lighting conditions. The Deep Fusion will activate automatically on the iPhone 11 Series following the update. Another camera-centric feature is the option to change video recording settings right from the Camera app.

Watch: Top five smartphones that are Made in India

The update also allows users to opt out of sharing their Siri and dictation audio recording with Apple. There is also an option to delete Siri and dictation history. These options can be found under Privacy > Analytics and Improvements and Siri > Search. In this update, Apple is also reintroducing Announce Messages with Siri feature. This allows Siri to read incoming messages without having to unlock the iPhone. It works with the second-generation AirPods and the Beats Pro. Apple also allows users to delete apps from the Home Screen for the first time with iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 update.

When users long press on an app’s icon, the delete button comes up alongside Edit Home Screen option. Apple is also adding new privacy settings for its upcoming Research app and there is also a new transfer to HomePod toggle in the Settings app. Other changes include an updated volume bar in Control Center that displays AirPods or Beats icons. Apple iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 update also brings an option to display multi-function HomeKits products as either multiple tiles or a single tile.

