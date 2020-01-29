Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

Apple has released iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS 10.15.3 and watchOS 6.1.2 for its devices. The update released today replaces the previous versions of the operating systems. The iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 replaces iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 released last month. If you have a compatible device then you can manually update the device. Check for the update by heading to Settings then General and then click on Software Update. Once you see the update option, tap on install the update.

With iOS 13.3.1, Apple is finally adding an option to disable the U1 Ultra Wideband chip. The chip can be found on all the new iPhone 11 models. The iPhone maker had begun testing the option to disable UWB location toggle with beta release. The feature was promised to iPhone 11 users after security researcher Brian Krebs had discovered late last year that Apple iPhone 11 Pro constantly checks for location. Back then, the researcher observed that iPhone 11 Pro collects location even when the location services are disabled by its owner. Apple immediately acknowledged that it was because of the new ultra wideband chip found in the iPhone 11 series.

The chip, Apple acknowledged, is still not universally approved and is found on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The company explained that the devices perform regular location checks so that it can switch off the UWB chip where it cannot be legally used. Apple, which has championed privacy of its users, further revealed that the company does not collect location data. According to Apple, the UWB check takes place entirely on the device. However, if you own any of the iPhone 11 series then you will be able to disable the UWB chip with iOS 13.3.1 update.

This new toggle is marked as “Networking and Wireless” and is found under System Services settings. The setting can be located from Privacy Settings followed by Location Services. “Turning off location for Networking & Wireless may affect Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ultra Wideband performance,” the prompt reads. The new iOS 13.3.1 update also fixes an issue in communication limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time pass code. It also addresses an issue that caused a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo.

The update also resolves an issue with Mail, FaceTime, CarPlay and push notifications. The update also introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod. Apple will soon start sales of HomePod in India for Rs 19,900. The macOS 10.15.3 update optimizes gamma handling of low grey levels on Pro Display XDR. It also improves multi-stream video editing performance for HEVC and H.264 encoded 4K video on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The watchOS 6.1.2 update brings important security updates.