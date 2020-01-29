comscore Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 ultra wideband chip
News

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 ultra wideband chip

News

Apple has released iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS 10.15.3 and watchOS 6.1.2 for its devices. The iOS 13.3.1 allows iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro owners to disable U1 ultra wideband chip.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 11:30 AM IST
apple-iphone-11-pro-first-impressions-bgr-4

Apple has released iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS 10.15.3 and watchOS 6.1.2 for its devices. The update released today replaces the previous versions of the operating systems. The iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 replaces iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 released last month. If you have a compatible device then you can manually update the device. Check for the update by heading to Settings then General and then click on Software Update. Once you see the update option, tap on install the update.

Related Stories


With iOS 13.3.1, Apple is finally adding an option to disable the U1 Ultra Wideband chip. The chip can be found on all the new iPhone 11 models. The iPhone maker had begun testing the option to disable UWB location toggle with beta release. The feature was promised to iPhone 11 users after security researcher Brian Krebs had discovered late last year that Apple iPhone 11 Pro constantly checks for location. Back then, the researcher observed that iPhone 11 Pro collects location even when the location services are disabled by its owner. Apple immediately acknowledged that it was because of the new ultra wideband chip found in the iPhone 11 series.

The chip, Apple acknowledged, is still not universally approved and is found on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The company explained that the devices perform regular location checks so that it can switch off the UWB chip where it cannot be legally used. Apple, which has championed privacy of its users, further revealed that the company does not collect location data. According to Apple, the UWB check takes place entirely on the device. However, if you own any of the iPhone 11 series then you will be able to disable the UWB chip with iOS 13.3.1 update.

This new toggle is marked as “Networking and Wireless” and is found under System Services settings. The setting can be located from Privacy Settings followed by Location Services. “Turning off location for Networking & Wireless may affect Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ultra Wideband performance,” the prompt reads. The new iOS 13.3.1 update also fixes an issue in communication limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time pass code. It also addresses an issue that caused a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo.

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

Also Read

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

The update also resolves an issue with Mail, FaceTime, CarPlay and push notifications. The update also introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod. Apple will soon start sales of HomePod in India for Rs 19,900. The macOS 10.15.3 update optimizes gamma handling of low grey levels on Pro Display XDR. It also improves multi-stream video editing performance for HEVC and H.264 encoded 4K video on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The watchOS 6.1.2 update brings important security updates.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 11:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook
News
Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook
Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for Rs 12,999

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for Rs 12,999

Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10

News

Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10

Rockstar Games giving away $2,000,000 in GTA and RDR2 rewards

Gaming

Rockstar Games giving away $2,000,000 in GTA and RDR2 rewards

Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900

News

Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

News

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip
Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

News

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally
Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

News

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook
Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900

News

Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900
Apple patent for autonomous car details various interactions

News

Apple patent for autonomous car details various interactions

हिंदी समाचार

नोवेल कोरोनावायरस (Novel Coronavirus) से एप्पल के बिजनेस पर भी पड़ेगा असर!

Samsung Galaxy M30s फोन को अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर खरीदें, जानें ऑफर

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming, score: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच तीसरा T-20 मैच आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेेसिफिकेशंस

3 बैक कैमरे वाले और 5,000mAh बैटरी वाले Infinix Hot 8 को दोपहर 12 बजे 6,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका

News

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC
News
New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC
Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

News

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip
Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

News

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally
Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

News

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook
Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10

News

Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10