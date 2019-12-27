comscore Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue | BGR India
Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue: Check out the changelog and how to update

Apple has released iOS 13.3 with fixes for known issues like multitasking. The update also brings new features to Apple's mobile operating system.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 9:03 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

Apple has released iOS 13.3, the next version of its mobile operating system. Since the release of iOS 13, Apple users have been complaining about various bugs affecting the system. While incremental updates have been released by the company, the new update fixes some of the known issues with the system. With the new version, Apple is trying to make iOS smoother and fix issues like switching between applications. Alongside the fixes, the update also brings some new features to the device.

Apple iOS 13.3 released: Here’s what new

The biggest change, according to the changelog, is the fix to multitasking issue. There were several complaints by iOS users who noted that they were unable to switch between apps. With iOS 13.3, Apple is addressing that issue and also takes care of the memory management to avoid reload of apps. In the Screen Time app, you can now set limits for phone calls, messages and FaceTime calls for children. This can be further customized based on who the kids are talking to. The Safari browser on iPhone and iPad also brings support for FIDO-2 compliant security keys that use USB, lightning or NFC for authentication.

Apple is also bringing update to memoji or animoji stickers with the new version of iOS 13. There is now an option to turn on or off the memoji or animoji stickers from being displayed on the keyboard. In order to change, go to Settings >> General >> Keyboard and toggle on or off the button. This option will allow to either include or remove the memoji or animoji stickers from the keyboard. The update also changes the color of digital crown on Apple Watch app to grey instead of black.

The update also brings minor changes to the Apple News app, which is now available in Canada in English as well as in French. Apple is adding two new labels called “Breaking” and “Developing” to the application. Other changes include fixes to issues in Mail, addresses an issue that prevented deleting messages in Gmail accounts. It also resolves issues with Photos app, cursor movement while long pressing the spacebar. The new version is available as an over-the-air update.

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

News

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

