Apple iOS 13.5.1 released with major security fix

Apple has released iOS 13.5.1 to the public following the release of iOS 13.5 last month. The update, according to Apple, brings important security updates. The biggest change coming with this update is that it patches the vulnerability used by the Unc0ver jailbreak tool. This update comes after a popular developer released a jailbreak last week that broke virtually any iPhone. The iOS 13.5.1 update is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later and the iPod touch 7th generation.

Alongside iOS 13.5.1, Apple is also releasing watchOS 6.2.6 to the public. There is also iPadOS 13.5.1 and updates to HomePod and Apple TV released right now. These updates should be available to all users shortly. "This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users," the company says in its release notes. The iPhone maker even redirects users to its security webpage, which offers more details about the update.

Apple iOS 13.5.1: A look at changelog

Kernel Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch 7th generation Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: A memory consumption issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2020-9859: unc0ver

The jailbreak tool was released by unc0ver last week that made it possible to jailbreak even devices running iOS 13.5. This meant even newer devices like iPhone 11, iPad Pro and iPhone SE 2nd generation can be jailbroken. Apple iOS 13.5.1 update likely patches the zero-day vulnerability being used by the unc0ver jailbreak tool. Apple released iOS 13.5 last month with features such as Exposure Notification API.

The update also made it easier to unlock iPhone models with Face ID even if you are wearing a mask. There were also enhancements for FaceTime group calls and Apple Music. If you have a compatible iPhone or an iPad, you can get iOS 13.5.1 or iPadOS 13.5.1 right now. To get the update, head over to Settings app then choose General and click on Software Update. The update should be available to all users shortly, so don’t worry if you don’t see it immediately.