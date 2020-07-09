Apple iOS 13.5.1 update introduced an infuriating bug

Apple recently revealed it’s upcoming iOS 14 update and what it will bring. But it does not mean that the company is slacking off of releasing the updates for its present users on iOS 13. It recently released iOS 13.5.1 update, which brought a fix for vulnerability exploited by unc0ver jailbreak tool. But what the developers didn’t expect, is that this will introduce a bug. Also Read - Apple iOS 13.5.1 brings fix for vulnerability exploited by unc0ver jailbreak tool

According to reports, Apple users are increasingly reporting that Apple Music app would rapidly drain the battery. The bigger problem was that once Apple Music runs, the battery keeps on draining despite not running in the background. Some users also complained that their devices were getting heated up a lot. Users have taken to different online forums to complain about the issue. But Apple is yet to respond on this issue and release a fix.

Apple released the iOS 13.5.1 update to public following the release of iOS 13.5 last month. The update, according to Apple, brings important security updates. The biggest change coming with this update is that it patches the vulnerability used by the Unc0ver jailbreak tool. This update comes after a popular developer released a jailbreak last week that broke virtually any iPhone. The iOS 13.5.1 update is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later and the iPod touch 7th generation.

Alongside iOS 13.5.1, Apple is also releasing watchOS 6.2.6 to the public. There is also iPadOS 13.5.1 and updates to HomePod and Apple TV released right now. These updates should be available to all users shortly. “This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users,” the company says in its release notes. The iPhone maker even redirects users to its security webpage, which offers more details about the update.

Apple iOS 13.5.1 Changelog

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch 7th generation

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory consumption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2020-9859: unc0ver