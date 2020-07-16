Apple recently released iOS 13.6 for the compatible iOS and iPadOS devices. The new update brings in some new features. This includes a new digital car keys feature and some improvements to the Health application. Talking about the car keys feature, with iOS 13.6, your phone can now act as keys for compatible cars. Also Read - Apple sets up website for claiming iPhone battery pay out

Apple teased the feature during its recent WWDC 2020 keynote. Now it is live for a lot of iPhones. It works by allowing users to use NFC on their phones to unlock their cars by placing the device next to the car door. Further, the Apple iPhone can then be also used to start the car. Also Read - Apple reportedly working on new apps for Windows 10

The digital key that is required to start your car is stored on the smartphone. However, it can be remotely deleted via iCloud in case you lose your iPhone. What’s interesting is that you can also send your secure digital key to another iOS user via iMessage. This allows you to let someone else unlock and start your car, eliminating the need for a shared physical key. Also Read - Apple could launch its AR glasses soon; test units already enters production

For when your iPhone has depleted its battery, there is a new workaround too. iOS devices with the iOS 13.6 update will have a power reserve feature. This will let your phone have enough reserve power to unlock and start your car for up to five hours after the phone has died.

Apple Health app

Apart from the car unlocking and starting features, iOS 13.6 also brings some improvements to the existing Health app. There is a new category of symptoms, which includes those logged from your cycle tracking and ECG. Moreover, iOS and iPadOS users can now also log new symptoms like chills, fever, and coughing with third party. This will let the phone share this data with government authorized contact tracing applications.

Apple iOS users will also now be able to let the phone download and install the latest updates automatically overnight, while the phone charges. This would let you wake up to a new build and there will be no manual inputs or complications involved.