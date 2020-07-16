comscore Apple iOS 13.6 brings car unlocking features; check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iOS 13.6 update lets your phone unlock and start your car using NFC
News

Apple iOS 13.6 update lets your phone unlock and start your car using NFC

News

With Apple iOS 13.6, your phone can now act as keys for compatible cars. The new update also brings improvements to the Health app. Check out what's new below.

  • Updated: July 16, 2020 11:01 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

Apple recently released iOS 13.6 for the compatible iOS and iPadOS devices. The new update brings in some new features. This includes a new digital car keys feature and some improvements to the Health application. Talking about the car keys feature, with iOS 13.6, your phone can now act as keys for compatible cars. Also Read - Apple sets up website for claiming iPhone battery pay out

Apple teased the feature during its recent WWDC 2020 keynote. Now it is live for a lot of iPhones. It works by allowing users to use NFC on their phones to unlock their cars by placing the device next to the car door. Further, the Apple iPhone can then be also used to start the car. Also Read - Apple reportedly working on new apps for Windows 10

Watch: OnePlus 8 Camera Review

The digital key that is required to start your car is stored on the smartphone. However, it can be remotely deleted via iCloud in case you lose your iPhone. What’s interesting is that you can also send your secure digital key to another iOS user via iMessage. This allows you to let someone else unlock and start your car, eliminating the need for a shared physical key. Also Read - Apple could launch its AR glasses soon; test units already enters production

For when your iPhone has depleted its battery, there is a new workaround too. iOS devices with the iOS 13.6 update will have a power reserve feature. This will let your phone have enough reserve power to unlock and start your car for up to five hours after the phone has died.

Apple Health app

Apart from the car unlocking and starting features, iOS 13.6 also brings some improvements to the existing Health app. There is a new category of symptoms, which includes those logged from your cycle tracking and ECG. Moreover, iOS and iPadOS users can now also log new symptoms like chills, fever, and coughing with third party. This will let the phone share this data with government authorized contact tracing applications.

Apple sets up website for claiming iPhone battery pay out

Also Read

Apple sets up website for claiming iPhone battery pay out

Apple iOS users will also now be able to let the phone download and install the latest updates automatically overnight, while the phone charges. This would let you wake up to a new build and there will be no manual inputs or complications involved.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 16, 2020 11:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 16, 2020 11:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Biggest Bitcoin scam: Bill Gates, and other major Twitter accounts hacked
News
Biggest Bitcoin scam: Bill Gates, and other major Twitter accounts hacked
Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio

News

Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio

Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, Mi Band 5 and Mi Earphones Basic

News

Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, Mi Band 5 and Mi Earphones Basic

Moto G8 Power Lite sale at 12 pm via Flipkart

News

Moto G8 Power Lite sale at 12 pm via Flipkart

Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today

News

Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today

Most Popular

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Apple iOS 13.6 brings car unlocking features and more

Biggest Bitcoin scam: Bill Gates, and other major Twitter accounts hacked

Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio

Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, Mi Band 5 and Mi Earphones Basic

Moto G8 Power Lite sale at 12 pm via Flipkart

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iOS 13.6 brings car unlocking features and more

News

Apple iOS 13.6 brings car unlocking features and more
Top Phones with best performance

Top Products

Top Phones with best performance
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mi TV Stick, जानें क्या हैं कीमत और खूबियां

दमदार परफॉर्मेंस और अनोखे कैमरा वाला Vivo X50 Pro और Vivo X50 आज होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव

4GB रैम+64GB स्टोरेज, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा वाले Moto G8 Power Lite फोन की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर

Nokia 5310 Review : पुरानी यादें ताजा करता है नोकिया का ये फोन

BSNL ने रिइंट्रोड्यूस किया 250GB डेटा प्लान, इतने रूपये है कीमत

Latest Videos

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

News

Apple iOS 13.6 brings car unlocking features and more
News
Apple iOS 13.6 brings car unlocking features and more
Biggest Bitcoin scam: Bill Gates, and other major Twitter accounts hacked

News

Biggest Bitcoin scam: Bill Gates, and other major Twitter accounts hacked
Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio

News

Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio
Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, Mi Band 5 and Mi Earphones Basic

News

Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, Mi Band 5 and Mi Earphones Basic
Moto G8 Power Lite sale at 12 pm via Flipkart

News

Moto G8 Power Lite sale at 12 pm via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers