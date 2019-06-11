comscore Apple iOS 13 beta hints at iPhone XI with USB Type-C port | BGR India
  Apple iOS 13 beta hints at iPhone XI launching with USB Type-C port
Apple iOS 13 beta hints at iPhone XI launching with USB Type-C port

Apple might finally get rid of lightning connector on iPhone. The beta release of iOS 13 shows Apple adopting USB Type-C port for iPhone in 2019.

  Published: June 11, 2019 12:01 PM IST
Apple iOS 13 beta suggests the company might finally bid adieu to lightning connector seen on iPhone. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is likely to replace lightning with USB-C on next iPhone. While leaks predicted that the transition will happen next year, a beta software suggests otherwise. The iOS 13 beta release shows that Apple could use USB Type-C instead of lightning connector on 2019 iPhone. This should not come as a surprise considering the company has already switched to USB Type-C port on iPad Pro.

The beta version of iOS 13 shows that Apple is gearing to move away from lightning port. It will drop lightning port in favor of USB Type-C port on iPhone. The screen shows a USB Type-C cable pointing a connection to a computer. All existing iPhone models show lightning cable as the connection to iTunes in recovery screen. This also shows that Apple is getting ready to transition away from iTunes. Apple replaced iTunes with three separate apps at WWDC 2019 last week. While Apple is known for ditching proprietary ports like audio jack, the company has not really transitioned away from lightning port.

At WWDC 2019, Apple showed its intent to fully support USB Type-C port on the iPad Pro. With iPadOS, Apple will allow iPad Pro to read USB drives directly. It will also allow transfer of photos to editing software directly from a camera. While the new found love for USB Type-C is limited to iPad, we could see that extend to iPhone as well. The biggest benefit of USB Type-C port on iPhone will be support for fast charging. While Android phones ship with 50W charger, Apple stills sells iPhone with 5W chargers in the box.

Some iPhone users have already begun using Lightning to USB Type-C dongle for fast charging. Apple could offer iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max with USB-C while iPhone XR successor might stick with lightning port. Apple makes money by licensing lightning connector to third party accessory makers. A switch to USB Type-C would remove that revenue from its earnings. Digitimes had previously reported that Apple iPhone XI will include USB Type-C port. There are also reports of Apple replacing USB-A on one end of its charger with USB-C port.

