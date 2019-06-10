At the annual developer conference WWDC, Apple announced iOS 13. Privacy is the central theme of its mobile operating system with this update. Besides limiting apps from tracking your location, Apple is also including a more detailed view of how apps use your location.

9to5Mac posted screenshots showing this new feature. According to the report, iOS 13 presents a pop-up notification when an app uses your location in the background. The app notification by iOS 13 also includes a map of the location data where the app has tracked you. Some beta testers have shared screenshots that show location data tracked by the Tesla app as well as the Apple Store app. In addition to the map, the new notification also provides reasoning by the app developer.

“Tesla uses your location to show your proximity to your vehicle (while the app is open), and to optimize phone key on your support vehicles (while the app is in the background),” the reasoning shown while displaying Tesla app. “We’ll provide you with relevant products, features, and services depending on where you are,” the reasoning shown when App Store uses your location in the background.

With iOS 13, iPhone users will be able to grant access to their location only when the app is active. Apple says that iOS 13 users will get periodic pop-ups, and options to give a specific app background access their location. You can also change the permission to “Change to Only While Using” or “Always Allow” from this pop-up window. With iOS 13, there is a new option to allow access to location only once.

Currently, users can only choose between continuous background access or during app use. When you select “Allow Once”, the app asks for permission again when it is opened. The new location notification with a map is meant to sensitize users on location permissions. Apple also announced that it is limiting developers who use Bluetooth and WiFi network details to estimate a user’s location with the release of iOS 13.