comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
News

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users

News

Apple iOS 13 is expected to arrive at WWDC 2019, which is said to be held from June 3 in San Jose.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 11:45 AM IST
apple-iphone-xs-xs-max-hands-on-1

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

With iOS 13, Apple is reportedly planning a major revamp for its mobile operating system that powers iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad. The mobile operating system is said to bring major design changes and might even do away with the scrollable home screen layout altogether. While details regarding changes coming with iOS 13 remains scant at this moment, the company could be preparing for a change that could come as a boon to all iPhone users. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is expected to ditch the volume heads-up display (HUD) icon with the next release of its mobile operating system.

This is the dialogue box that appears whenever you raise the volume of the ringer on your iPhone. There are a lot of iPhone users who don’t like the way this volume icon appears on their device. Now, a tweet from XDA’s Max Weinback reveals that Apple is dropping the appearance with iOS 13. In a tweet, he claims that the volume HUD will be gone and adds that iOS 13 will be groundbreaking but does not share any specifics of the operating system.

iOS 13: Apple agrees that the world needs a bit of darkness with rumored dark mode

Also Read

iOS 13: Apple agrees that the world needs a bit of darkness with rumored dark mode

The response for Apple’s volume HUD is mostly mixed but clearly, there are a number of users who don’t like the feature. On Reddit, one iPhone user observed that while regular users like the appearance since it is right in the center of the screen and cannot be missed, there are power users who would rather have a different look for the volume control. One iPhone user called the volume HUD appearance as “big and goofy”.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands On

Apple is expected to introduce iOS 13 for iPhone users at Worldwide Developers Conference in June. A leak said that Apple is planning to host WWDC from June 3, 2019 through June 7, 2019. The event is expected to be held at McEnery Convention Center at San Jose. More details regarding the upcoming version of Apple’s mobile operating system is expected to arrive in the coming weeks and months. Let us know what changes you would like to see on iOS 13 in the comments below.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 11:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
thumb-img
News
BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel
thumb-img
News
After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch
thumb-img
News
Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Flex: Which one is the name of the Samsung foldable phone?

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
News
Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

News

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

News

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

News

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users

News

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
Huawei involved in stealing Apple trade secrets: Report

News

Huawei involved in stealing Apple trade secrets: Report
Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report

News

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर वॉच मैजिक बिक्री के लिए तैयार, अमेजन पर कल से शुरू होगी सेल

Mobile Bonanza Sale: फ्लिपकार्ट में मोटोरोला के इस फोन पर मिल रहा 12,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

आज देर रात लॉन्च के लिए तैयार है Samsung Galaxy S10, ऐसे देखें इवेंट को लाइव

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया नया 298 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, जानें प्लान में शामिल सभी बेनिफिट्स

Gionee F205 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 5 हजार रुपये की रेंज में 13MP कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
News
Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

News

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered
BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

News

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel
After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

News

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch