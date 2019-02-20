Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users

With iOS 13, Apple is reportedly planning a major revamp for its mobile operating system that powers iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad. The mobile operating system is said to bring major design changes and might even do away with the scrollable home screen layout altogether. While details regarding changes coming with iOS 13 remains scant at this moment, the company could be preparing for a change that could come as a boon to all iPhone users. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is expected to ditch the volume heads-up display (HUD) icon with the next release of its mobile operating system.

This is the dialogue box that appears whenever you raise the volume of the ringer on your iPhone. There are a lot of iPhone users who don’t like the way this volume icon appears on their device. Now, a tweet from XDA’s Max Weinback reveals that Apple is dropping the appearance with iOS 13. In a tweet, he claims that the volume HUD will be gone and adds that iOS 13 will be groundbreaking but does not share any specifics of the operating system.

So just got some amazing news… In iOS 13 the volume HUD is gone! Apple is finally fixing their software!

It’s also supposed to be ground breaking but whatever. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) 19 February 2019

The response for Apple’s volume HUD is mostly mixed but clearly, there are a number of users who don’t like the feature. On Reddit, one iPhone user observed that while regular users like the appearance since it is right in the center of the screen and cannot be missed, there are power users who would rather have a different look for the volume control. One iPhone user called the volume HUD appearance as “big and goofy”.

Apple is expected to introduce iOS 13 for iPhone users at Worldwide Developers Conference in June. A leak said that Apple is planning to host WWDC from June 3, 2019 through June 7, 2019. The event is expected to be held at McEnery Convention Center at San Jose. More details regarding the upcoming version of Apple’s mobile operating system is expected to arrive in the coming weeks and months. Let us know what changes you would like to see on iOS 13 in the comments below.