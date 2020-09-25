Apple iOS 14.0.1 begins rolling out to supported devices

Apple recently made available its new downloadable updates for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. The new devices can now be updated to iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and tvOS 14.0.1. The new updates can be installed just like any other updates. If you don’t get a notification on your iPad or iPhone for the respective new updates, you can perform a manual search by just heading over to Settings and selecting General > Software Update. Also Read - iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped, Apple could start pre-orders from October 16

Apple usually offers s short term update fairly quickly after its major releases. these .0.1 updates bring general performance improvements to the table, along with bug fixes and features that missed out on the recently released main update. iOS 14.0.1 in particular, fixes the issues users were facing with the Mail and Browser apps after restarting a device. Also Read - Apple Store Online goes live from today, offers trade-in programme for iPhones and custom Macs

Apple recently started rolling out iOS 14 for its devices. The update came a day after the brand announced the stable release of iOS 14 at the September 15 Apple event. iOS 14 was unveiled in the summer and has been in beta ever since. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported iPhones and iPads

There are chances that your Apple iPhone may already have downloaded the update overnight and thrown-up a prompt to install it. The same could be the case for Apple iPad users. If that hasn’t happened, there’s nothing to worry. As is the usual drill, head over to Software Update under Settings and you will receive the notification for the iOS 14 update. It weighs almost 3.36GB on the iPhone SE and the iPad Air.

Apple iOS 14 supported devices

The iOS 14 update is coming to the iPhone 6s series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 8 series, iPhone X, iPhone XS series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE (1st generation), and iPhone SE (2nd generation). The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus miss out on the latest update, given that they are almost six years old.

In other news, Apple also recently started rolling out the beta for iOS 14.2. The new incremental update is now open to pretty much anyone with an Apple ID and a compatible device. This could be an iPhone or iPad. iOS 14.2 brings in a new Music recognition function that operates straight from the Control Center. The feature integrates Shazam’s capabilities after the brand recently acquired the music-recognition platform. The feature will let you instantly recognize music playing nearby or also in other apps.