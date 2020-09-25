comscore Apple iOS 14.0.1 begins rolling out to supported devices | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and more begins rolling out to supported devices
News

Apple iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and more begins rolling out to supported devices

News

The new Apple iOS 14.0.1 update fixes the issues users were facing with the Mail and Browser apps resetting after restarting a device.

  • Published: September 25, 2020 9:22 AM IST
Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Representational Image

Apple recently made available its new downloadable updates for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. The new devices can now be updated to iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and tvOS 14.0.1. The new updates can be installed just like any other updates. If you don’t get a notification on your iPad or iPhone for the respective new updates, you can perform a manual search by just heading over to Settings and selecting General > Software Update. Also Read - iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped, Apple could start pre-orders from October 16

Apple usually offers s short term update fairly quickly after its major releases. these .0.1 updates bring general performance improvements to the table, along with bug fixes and features that missed out on the recently released main update. iOS 14.0.1 in particular, fixes the issues users were facing with the Mail and Browser apps after restarting a device. Also Read - Apple Store Online goes live from today, offers trade-in programme for iPhones and custom Macs

Apple recently started rolling out iOS 14 for its devices. The update came a day after the brand announced the stable release of iOS 14 at the September 15 Apple event. iOS 14 was unveiled in the summer and has been in beta ever since. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported iPhones and iPads

There are chances that your Apple iPhone may already have downloaded the update overnight and thrown-up a prompt to install it. The same could be the case for Apple iPad users. If that hasn’t happened, there’s nothing to worry. As is the usual drill, head over to Software Update under Settings and you will receive the notification for the iOS 14 update. It weighs almost 3.36GB on the iPhone SE and the iPad Air.

Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported iPhones and iPads

Also Read

Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported iPhones and iPads

Apple iOS 14 supported devices

The iOS 14 update is coming to the iPhone 6s series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 8 series, iPhone X, iPhone XS series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE (1st generation), and iPhone SE (2nd generation). The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus miss out on the latest update, given that they are almost six years old.

In other news, Apple also recently started rolling out the beta for iOS 14.2. The new incremental update is now open to pretty much anyone with an Apple ID and a compatible device. This could be an iPhone or iPad. iOS 14.2 brings in a new Music recognition function that operates straight from the Control Center. The feature integrates Shazam’s capabilities after the brand recently acquired the music-recognition platform. The feature will let you instantly recognize music playing nearby or also in other apps.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 25, 2020 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS 14.0.1 begins rolling out to supported devices
News
Apple iOS 14.0.1 begins rolling out to supported devices
Adobe introduces Liquid mode for PDFs: All you need to know

News

Adobe introduces Liquid mode for PDFs: All you need to know

Instagram Reels now supports 30-second videos with quick edit feature

News

Instagram Reels now supports 30-second videos with quick edit feature

MWC 2021 postponed, will take place around June-end next year

News

MWC 2021 postponed, will take place around June-end next year

Realme phone with under-display camera teased online, could launch soon

News

Realme phone with under-display camera teased online, could launch soon

Most Popular

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Apple iOS 14.0.1 begins rolling out to supported devices

Adobe introduces Liquid mode for PDFs: All you need to know

Instagram Reels now supports 30-second videos with quick edit feature

MWC 2021 postponed, will take place around June-end next year

Realme phone with under-display camera teased online, could launch soon

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iOS 14.0.1 begins rolling out to supported devices

News

Apple iOS 14.0.1 begins rolling out to supported devices
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped

News

iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 20 Pro की सेल आज, 5 कैमरा, 65W फास्ट चार्ज वाले फोन को डिस्काउंट ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा वाले Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज 2 बजे Flipkart पर, Rs 1000 EMI पर खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy M51 Review: 25 हजार से कम कीमत में 'पैसा वसूल' स्मार्टफोन

Call of Duty Hack: 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्लेयर्स के अकाउंट्स हुए प्रभावित!

PUBG Mobile की भारत में No-Entry! गेम पर लगा बैन नहीं हटेगा: रिपोर्ट्स

Latest Videos

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review
Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

News

Apple iOS 14.0.1 begins rolling out to supported devices
News
Apple iOS 14.0.1 begins rolling out to supported devices
Adobe introduces Liquid mode for PDFs: All you need to know

News

Adobe introduces Liquid mode for PDFs: All you need to know
Instagram Reels now supports 30-second videos with quick edit feature

News

Instagram Reels now supports 30-second videos with quick edit feature
MWC 2021 postponed, will take place around June-end next year

News

MWC 2021 postponed, will take place around June-end next year
Realme phone with under-display camera teased online, could launch soon

News

Realme phone with under-display camera teased online, could launch soon

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers