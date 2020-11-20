comscore Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series specifically
Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series specifically, fixes major issues

According to Apple, the iOS 14.2.1 not just fixes the touch issues but also addresses MMS messages problem and the audio problem.

Apple-iOS-14.1-

Apple on Thursday released an incremental iOS 14.2.1 update for the iPhone 12 series of devices. The update addresses a highly reported display issue by iPhone 12 mini users along with a number of bugs fixes. This update isn’t meant for older generation of iPhone models, instead it is specifically headed for the newly released iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - Delivery guy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max units he was asked to deliver: Report

The display issue in the iPhone 12 mini was related to the lock screen. Users reported that the display on lock screen sometimes became unresponsive. Similarly, some of them reported about the sound quality issues with Made for iPhone hearing devices. Also Read - WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

Now, according to Apple, the iOS 14.2.1 not just fixes the touch issues but also addresses MMS messages problem and the audio problem. Also Read - Apple cuts App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers: What it means?

Apple iPhone 12 series users can download the iOS 14.2.1 update through Settings. To access the new software, go to Settings, then General and Software Update. It weighs 1.12GB in size (via NDTV Gadgets360).

Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates with multiple new features including new emojis. iOS and iPadOS 14.2 included new emoji 13 characters with options that include smiling face with tear, ninja, pinched fingers, anatomical heart, black cat, mammoth, polar bear, dodo, fly, bell pepper, tamale, bubble tea, potted plant, piñata, plunger, wand, feather, and hut.

Along with emoji, iOS 14.2 included support for Intercom, which turns the HomePod, HomePod mini, and other devices into intercoms that can be used throughout the home. iOS 14.2 also brings an optimized battery charging feature to AirPods and AirPods Pro. This feature is designed to reduce battery aging and extend the overall lifespan of AirPods’ battery.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
