Apple's iOS 14 was just officially released last week and it brought major changes including a redesigned UI to iPhones and iPads. Now, less than a week later, Apple is already working on the next update to iOS 14. The brand recently made the public beta for iOS 14.2 available.

The new incremental update is now open to pretty much anyone with an Apple ID and a compatible device. This could be an iPhone or iPad. iOS 14.2 brings in a new Music recognition function that operates straight from the Control Center. The feature integrates Shazam's capabilities after the brand recently acquired the music-recognition platform. The feature will let you instantly recognize music playing nearby or also in other apps.

Apple iOS 14.2: What’s new?

A new 'Now Playing' widget for the Apple iOS 14.2 control center also displays recently played music when there's nothing already playing. Further, the update also brings a new AirPlay interface that makes connecting to AirPlay 2 devices easier. Lastly, a new People Detection feature in iOS 14.2 uses the iPhone or iPad's camera to determine an estimate of how far a person is standing from you. This could be useful if you're very particular about social distancing.

5.4-inch iPhone 12 could be named iPhone 12 Mini

In other news, a new leak on the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 series suggested that the new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will actually be called the iPhone 12 Mini, while the larger ‘iPhone 12 Max’ will be the new base variant iPhone 12.

Apple has previously used the ‘Mini’ nomenclature for its Mac computers and iPads, so the term itself wouldn’t come as a shock. It is also quite fitting, as the base iPhone in the 12 series will reportedly feature just a 5.4-inch screen, which would be very compact and Mini-ish by today’s standards. In comparison, the larger Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max variants will reportedly have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays.