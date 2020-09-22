comscore Apple iOS 14.2 public beta available for supported devices | BGR India
Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported iPhones and iPads

The new incremental update is now open to pretty much anyone with an Apple ID and a compatible device.

  • Published: September 22, 2020 1:06 PM IST
Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Representational Image

Apple’s iOS 14 was just officially released last week and it brought major changes including a redesigned UI to iPhones and iPads. Now, less than a week later, Apple is already working on the next update to iOS 14. The brand recently made the public beta for iOS 14.2 available. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini could be the smallest phone in new iPhone 12 series

The new incremental update is now open to pretty much anyone with an Apple ID and a compatible device. This could be an iPhone or iPad. iOS 14.2 brings in a new Music recognition function that operates straight from the Control Center. The feature integrates Shazam’s capabilities after the brand recently acquired the music-recognition platform. The feature will let you instantly recognize music playing nearby or also in other apps. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 price: You may get it at this cost, thanks to OLED display and 5G connectivity

Watch: Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, New iPad Air, & More

Apple iOS 14.2: What’s new?

A new ‘Now Playing’ widget for the Apple iOS 14.2 control center also displays recently played music when there’s nothing already playing. Further, the update also brings a new AirPlay interface that makes connecting to AirPlay 2 devices easier. Lastly, a new People Detection feature in iOS 14.2 uses the iPhone or iPad’s camera to determine an estimate of how far a person is standing from you. This could be useful if you’re very particular about social distancing. Also Read - Apple A14 Bionic seemingly loses out to Snapdragon 865 in benchmarks

5.4-inch iPhone 12 could be named iPhone 12 Mini

In other news, a new leak on the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 series suggested that the new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will actually be called the iPhone 12 Mini, while the larger ‘iPhone 12 Max’ will be the new base variant iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini could be the smallest phone in new iPhone 12 series

Best Sellers