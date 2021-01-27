Apple iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 for iPhone and iPad devices that, which fixes an issue where a “remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution”. Apple said in a support page that it is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited, adding that additional details will be available soon. In all, the update fixes three security vulnerabilities (via TechCrunch), two of which were found in the WebKit of the Safari browser, so users are advised to install the update immediately. Also Read - Apple Watch 'Black Utility Collection' limited edition launched

The update is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). It also brings with it several bug fixes and improvements. Apple also released watchOS 7.3, which is available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later. Also Read - Apple Watch helped save a kidnapped woman in the US, here's how

Apple iOS 14.4 update enables the camera to recognize smaller QR codes and gives the option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications. More improvements included are notifications for when the camera on iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - 5 tips to keep in mind before buying a second-hand smartphone

The update also fixes several issues, such as where image artefacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro, fitness widget may not display updated Activity data, and more. Issue where typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard has been fixed as well.

Apple has also fixed an issue where the keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages. Finally, a problem where enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the lock screen has been fixed as well.

Apple iOS 14.4 is available to users as an over-the-air (OTA) update. To check for the update, open the Settings app and click on General. Next, choose Software Update. If the update appears, just tap on Download and Install to install the latest iOS update.

Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Black Unity Collection to celebrate Black History Month. The Black Unity Collection includes a limited-edition Apple Watch Series 6, the Black Unity Sport Band, and a Unity watch face.