Apple iOS 14.5 public beta 3 now out: Here's how to download and install, new features.

Apple iOS 14.5 beta 3 has been released to public users, a day after it was made available for developers. The iOS 14.5 beta 3 brings a number of improvements including the ability to changed the default music player while playing music via Siri commands.

Apple iOS 14.5 beta 3 comes after Apple started rolling out the first iOS 14.5 public beta for iPhone and iPad users around mid-February. New emojis, Shortcuts app, updates to the Apple Music app are among key changes included in the update.

Apple iOS 14.5 beta 3: New features

So, users will now be able to choose from apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Pandora to play music using Siri voice commands. So for instance, when an iOS 14.5 beta 3 user commands Siri to play music, they will be asked which app they want to use.

After they have chosen an app to play music from, the first time, it will be set as default. So, the next time Siri is asked to play music, it will do so from the app that users have chosen as default.

Another change that iOS 14.5 beta 3 brings with it is that enables “Items” tab by default in the Find My app. This will help users easily track AirTags as well as other accessories such as headphones, backpack, luggage, and more.

Do note that Apple is yet to launch AirTags, which is expected to make its debut at the company’s March 16 Spring event. AirTags will be the company’s Bluetooth-enabled tracking device that will require users to download the Find My app on iOS, iPad and macOS to work.

Apple AirTags will reportedly be able to track small objects like wallet to bigger things like backpacks as well.

Apple iOS 14.5 beta 3: Here’s how to download and install

Those already on iOS 14 public beta version can install the iOS 14.5 public beta 3 by following simple steps. Head to the Settings app and click on Software Update. The update should show, after which users can simply download and install it. Those who have not received the update yet will need to wait for it to reach their device.