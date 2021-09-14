comscore Apple releases iOS 14.8 and its the update you should download
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple releases iOS 14.8 and its the update you should download
News

Apple releases iOS 14.8 and its the update you should download

News

Apple is expected to soon release iOS 15 for the public and prior to that, it has now released iOS 14.8, which is deemed important.

ios-14

Representative Image of iPhone 12

Apple has released the new iOS 14.8 update for people. The update, which is quite sudden before the official iOS 15 release, doesn’t bring along new features to the table. But, it is here to provide important security updates and should be downloaded now. Also Read - Apple's California Streaming iPhone 13 launch event today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

A report by CitizenLab suggests that the update fixes the vulnerabilities that caused the zero-day attack recently. It is believed that it is the same one used to attack Bahraini activists who were hacked by NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. Also Read - Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, other expected announcements

iOS 14.8 released: What’s new?

It is revealed that the new iOS 14.8 update includes fixes for CoreGraphics and WebKit vulnerabilities that “may have been actively exploited.” The CoreGraphics issue lead to the “arbitrary code execution”upon processing a malicious PDF. The WebKit vulnerability does the same via malicious web content. Also Read - iPhone 13 fresh rumours: Yes to 1TB of storage, no to 64GB

Ivan Krstić, head of Apple Security Engineering and Architecture, said in a statement, “After identifying the vulnerability used by this exploit for iMessage, Apple rapidly developed and deployed a fix in iOS 14.8 to protect our users. We’d like to commend Citizen Lab for successfully completing the very difficult work of obtaining a sample of this exploit so we could develop this fix quickly.”

Apart from this, Apple has also released the iPadOS 14.8, which is also meant to fix the aforementioned problems.

The new versions of the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 have started rolling out. People who want to download it can head to the Settings app > Tap on the General option > Select Software Update and install the new update.

The update is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

While this may come as a surprise as iOS 15 is set to release soon, its worth noting that Apple will provide people with an opinion to choose between iOS 14 and 15. The ones choosing the former option will get only the important security updates.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 14, 2021 12:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple's California Streaming iPhone 13 launch event today: How to watch livestream, what to expect
News
Apple's California Streaming iPhone 13 launch event today: How to watch livestream, what to expect
Best phones under Rs 20,000 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage to buy in September

Photo Gallery

Best phones under Rs 20,000 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage to buy in September

Best phones under Rs 20,000 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Best phones under Rs 20,000 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to buy in India in September 2021

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in September 2021

Top entry-level smartphones to go for in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Top entry-level smartphones to go for in September 2021

Redmi Note 10T 5G review: A decent perfomer, but better in-house alternatives available

Reviews

Redmi Note 10T 5G review: A decent perfomer, but better in-house alternatives available

Top funky-looking smartphones on a budget in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Top funky-looking smartphones on a budget in September 2021

Top funky-looking smartphones on a budget in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Top funky-looking smartphones on a budget in September 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's California Streaming iPhone 13 launch event today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

iPhone 13 fresh rumours: Yes to 1TB of storage, no to 64GB

iPhone SE 3 tipped to be cheaper than iPhone 12 mini, launch expected in 2022

iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale announced, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 to be discounted

Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, other expected announcements

Top 5 Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

Top Podcast apps For Your Smartphones : Take A Look !

Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple's California Streaming iPhone 13 launch event today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

News

Apple's California Streaming iPhone 13 launch event today: How to watch livestream, what to expect
Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, other expected announcements

Features

Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, other expected announcements
iPhone 13 fresh rumours: Yes to 1TB of storage, no to 64GB

News

iPhone 13 fresh rumours: Yes to 1TB of storage, no to 64GB
iPhone SE 3 tipped to be cheaper than iPhone 12 mini, launch expected in 2022

News

iPhone SE 3 tipped to be cheaper than iPhone 12 mini, launch expected in 2022
iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices

News

iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia G10 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स और Jio ऑफर

Free Fire में पा सकते हैं All in Control इमोट, जानिए हासिल करने का तरीका

Deal of the Day में आज लैपटॉप को सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका, स्मार्टफोन्स पर भी मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi ने Mi को बोला बाय-बाय, अब नए लोगो के साथ आएंगे फोन और टीवी, जानिए वजह

Infinix Zero X सीरीज में लॉन्च हुए तीन धांसू फोन, मिलेगा शानदार कैमरा फीचर

Latest Videos

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

Features

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000
Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

Features

Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !
Top Podcast Apps For Android : Take A Look !

Features

Top Podcast Apps For Android : Take A Look !
WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

Features

WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

News

Apple's California Streaming iPhone 13 launch event today: How to watch livestream, what to expect
News
Apple's California Streaming iPhone 13 launch event today: How to watch livestream, what to expect
iPhone 13 fresh rumours: Yes to 1TB of storage, no to 64GB

News

iPhone 13 fresh rumours: Yes to 1TB of storage, no to 64GB
iPhone SE 3 tipped to be cheaper than iPhone 12 mini, launch expected in 2022

News

iPhone SE 3 tipped to be cheaper than iPhone 12 mini, launch expected in 2022
iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices

News

iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale announced, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 to be discounted

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale announced, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 to be discounted

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers