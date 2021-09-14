Apple releases iOS 14.8 and its the update you should download

Apple has released the new iOS 14.8 update for people. The update, which is quite sudden before the official iOS 15 release, doesn’t bring along new features to the table. But, it is here to provide important security updates and should be downloaded now. Also Read - Apple's California Streaming iPhone 13 launch event today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

A report by CitizenLab suggests that the update fixes the vulnerabilities that caused the zero-day attack recently. It is believed that it is the same one used to attack Bahraini activists who were hacked by NSO Group's Pegasus spyware.

iOS 14.8 released: What’s new?

It is revealed that the new iOS 14.8 update includes fixes for CoreGraphics and WebKit vulnerabilities that "may have been actively exploited." The CoreGraphics issue lead to the "arbitrary code execution"upon processing a malicious PDF. The WebKit vulnerability does the same via malicious web content.

Ivan Krstić, head of Apple Security Engineering and Architecture, said in a statement, “After identifying the vulnerability used by this exploit for iMessage, Apple rapidly developed and deployed a fix in iOS 14.8 to protect our users. We’d like to commend Citizen Lab for successfully completing the very difficult work of obtaining a sample of this exploit so we could develop this fix quickly.”

Apart from this, Apple has also released the iPadOS 14.8, which is also meant to fix the aforementioned problems.

The new versions of the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 have started rolling out. People who want to download it can head to the Settings app > Tap on the General option > Select Software Update and install the new update.

The update is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

While this may come as a surprise as iOS 15 is set to release soon, its worth noting that Apple will provide people with an opinion to choose between iOS 14 and 15. The ones choosing the former option will get only the important security updates.