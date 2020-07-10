Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta released

Apple has released the first public beta builds of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 through its beta program. The company announced the new version of its operating system for the iPhone and iPad at WWDC 2020 last month. At the time, Apple confirmed that public beta will arrive in July and today, it has released the beta version. As always, we recommend that you do not install this on your primary device. However, a number of reports state that the update is stable. Also Read - iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger and earpods: Report

Apple iOS 14, iPadOS 14 Public Beta: How to get it

If you have a spare iPhone or iPad to test the public beta then the process is rather simple. You must first head over to Apple Beta website on your compatible device. This will allow you to enroll your device and then install the beta certificate. Once this is done, you will receive the first and all the future public beta builds on iOS 14 or iPadOS through software update. Alongside this public beta, Apple has also released the second developer beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Also Read - Apple iOS 13.5.1 update introduced an infuriating bug

Apple will also release watchOS 7 public beta for the first time this year. As The Verge notes, the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta brings a number of new features. In fact, the changelog might seem overwhelming at times. The biggest change coming to iOS 14 is the new homescreen where you can finally add widgets. This is accompanied by a new “App Library” which automatically groups all of your applications together. This means, your apps will now appear at more than one place on your iPhone for the first time. Also Read - Apple patents a glass keyboard design with RGB keycaps

The third change coming to iOS 14 home screen is called overview mode. Earlier, Apple allowed you to hide applications and it now allows users to uncheck an entire page on your home screen. Imagine, having a page full of applications for work and unchecking it over the weekend. Those apps are still there on your phone but they don’t show up while scrolling through the homepage. Apple has definitely borrowed from Android and even Windows Phone here but it is doing so in a true Apple fashion.

Apart from these features, Apple also finally lets you set default browser and default mail app on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Finally. With iPadOS 14, Apple is further turning Apple Pencil into an even more useful input device. With Scribble, the company allows iPadOS 14 users to write directly into any text field with Apple Pencil. There are also elegant transitions designed to select a text or delete a text using the Apple Pencil. On Apple Notes, when you draw a shape, Apple automatically makes it look like a square or circle.

Besides these big ticket features, Apple is also adding a number of new features to the update. There is a new compact UI, where the incoming voice or FaceTime call takes a small portion of your screen. Siri also does not take the entire portion of your screen. Speaking of Siri, it is now capable of translation via a dedicated app. There are improvements to Apple Maps, which won’t be a big change for Indian consumers. Since we are talking about Apple, the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 bring the best privacy practice on any mobile OS yet.