comscore Apple iOS 14 will let users try apps without installing them | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iOS 14 will let users try apps without having to install them
News

Apple iOS 14 will let users try apps without having to install them

News

With Clips API, Apple iOS 14 will let developers allow key elements of their apps to be used with a QR code.

  • Updated: April 10, 2020 1:22 PM IST
Apple iOS 14 leaked screenshot

Photo: DongleBookPro/Twitter

Apple is developing a new feature that will let users try key features of apps without having to install them. Called Clips, this new feature has already been spotted in an early build of iOS 14. According to 9to5Mac, the feature will allow iOS users to experience parts of an app’s functionality by scanning a QR code. This will be a big improvement over current experience. It will also eliminate the need to install an app only to try a specific feature. Also Read - Apple iOS 14 leaked screenshot shows new wallpaper settings and home screen appearance option

If you open a link or scan a QR code on iOS today, it will open the same in Safari. Apps, however, have the option to provide universal links that will open the app instead of Safari when it is installed. With Clips, it could change in a big way. The report by 9to5Mac notes that Apple is looking to bring an interactive and dynamic content experience. The Clips API is directly related to the QR Code reader in the build. Also Read - Apple working on a 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone 9 Plus with A13 chipset; reveals iOS 14 code

Apple iOS 14: What’s new

This means when an iOS user scans a code linked to an app, they will be able to interact with it directly from a card appearing on the screen. For instance, if you get a link to a YouTube video but don’t have the official app installed on your iPhone or iPad. With Clips API on iOS 14, you will be able to scan that code and the video will play in the form of a floating card. This will show the native user interface instead of a web page. Also Read - Apple iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9, new iPad Pro and AirTags details: Everything you need to know

For this to work well, developers will need to specify which part of the app should be downloaded by iOS as an OTA package. The floating card will show options to download the full version of the app from the App Store. Alternatively, users can open that content with the app if it’s already installed. If this sounds familiar then it is because Android has a similar feature called “Slices”. This shows interactive parts of an app in places like the Google Search results and Assistant.

Apple iOS 14 leaked screenshot shows new wallpaper settings and home screen appearance option

Also Read

Apple iOS 14 leaked screenshot shows new wallpaper settings and home screen appearance option

The code tested by 9to5Mac shows that Apple is already testing this new feature with OpenTable, Yelp, DoorDash, Sony and YouTube. In the case of Sony, Apple is testing with the PS4 Second Screen app. We should see early demos of these apps taking advantage of Clips during WWDC 2020 in June. The key features of iOS 14 have been seeing leaks for the past few weeks. It seems like an important update with tweaks to widgets and springboard action.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 10, 2020 1:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 10, 2020 1:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
News
Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

News

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

xHelper malware: All you need to know

News

xHelper malware: All you need to know

Google bans Zoom for all its employees

News

Google bans Zoom for all its employees

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices

Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

xHelper malware: All you need to know

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices

News

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

News

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps
Apple iOS 14 will let users try apps without installing them

News

Apple iOS 14 will let users try apps without installing them
YouTube adds support for large touchscreens with other fixes

News

YouTube adds support for large touchscreens with other fixes
Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser

News

Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 8A 2020 स्मार्टफोन 3,020mAh बैटरी और 64जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ हुआ ऑनलाइन स्पॉट

वीवो के किफायती 5जी स्मार्टफोन का दमदार वेरिएंट बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

BSNL दे रही Bonanza ऑफर, फ्री मिलेगी 4 महीने की सेवा

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन में होगा फास्ट 30W वायरलेस चार्ज, ऐसे करेगा काम

Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update
Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices

News

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers
Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

News

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps
xHelper malware: All you need to know

News

xHelper malware: All you need to know