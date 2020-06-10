Apple iOS 14 leak shows native call recording feature

Apple might finally bring native call recording feature to iPhone. This has been suggested after a new iOS 14 leak has been spotted with the feature. Call recording has never been part of Apple’s feature set because of the privacy issues. Which is why you don’t have third-party apps, unlike Android, which give you the record option. Also Read - Apple to announce own Mac chipset at WWDC 2020

But to make things simpler, Apple is probably building its own version, which will be made available through the next iOS version. The company will also make sure that unlike third-party apps, it can have better control over the process of the recorder. The leak also point out the recorder feature will be compatible with voice and FaceTime calls. Also Read - Work from Home: Best laptops from Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and others

Apple is going to talk more about the iOS 14 at the WWDC 2020 later this month. We’re hoping the recording feature is part of the product list for the company’s keynote. Apple has been skeptic about offering record option. Even with Android, you have seen the call recording option doesn’t work if you have phone with the stock version. Also Read - Apple iOS 14 will let users try apps without having to install them

Apple changing stance

Which has prompted brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus and Samsung among others to build their own call recorder feature. However, privacy is a big play for Apple, and even by offering this feature, it is changing it stance. It is possible that Apple will fool-proof the native system, and make sure the content is stored securely on the device. It will also alert the caller that the call is being recorded. This makes sure Apple won’t have to face any legal trouble.

Earlier this year, reports said that 2020’s iOS release will support all the previously supported devices. So, apart from iPhone SE, and the almost five-year-old iPhone 6s, the upcoming iOS 14 might also support the 7th generation iPod touch. We’ll be hearing more about this on 22 June when the online-only WWDC 2020 takes place.