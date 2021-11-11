comscore The new Apple iOS 15.2 beta 2 update will now transform your iPhone’s privacy
Apple has rolled out iOS 15.2 beta 2 to registered developers with features such as App Privacy Report, redesigned Notification Summary, and more.

ios 15.2

Apple is set to release iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2 very soon. Both these versions are currently available for testers and developers. The tech giant has rolled out iOS 15.2 beta 2 to registered developers with features such as App Privacy Report, redesigned Notification Summary, and more. Also Read - iOS 15.1 update now available: How to download on your iPhone, new features and upgrades

The new update SDK involves developing apps for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices running iOS & iPadOS 15.2 beta 2. It comes bundled with Xcode 13.2 beta that is available from Beta Software Downloads. Also Read - Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500: Check availability in India

Here’s the list of changes and updates Apple brought with its iOS 15.2 developer beta 2

Hide My Email

The tech giant has brought a shortcut to Hide My Email inside the Mail app. Earlier, users could only access it through an iCloud setting in the iPhone settings app. You just have to select on the ‘Hide My Email,’ and it will generate a random email id. Also Read - Apple likely stops signing for iOS 15, blocks downgrade from iOS 15.0.1

Legacy Contacts

Apple has added ‘Legacy Contact’s to iOS & iPadOS 15.2 beta 2, allowing users to add a contact from their list as a legacy person. The feature will let the designated legacy person access your Apple ID and data after you die. The person can also access your photos, messages, videos, notes, files, devices backup, and more. However, there’s a catch, and the iCloud Keychain Password will still not be accessible.

Auto Call

Auto Call would now be able to be set up to utilize one of two techniques for starting an emergency call: holding the side button along with a volume button or quickly squeezing the side button on various occasions.

iPadOS TV app

Apple has introduced a new design for the TV app. It will now feature a sidebar that helps navigate between the various sections of the TV app simpler.

Communication Privacy

The tech giant has enabled the Communication safety feature in messages for children. Parents will be able to keep track of the incoming messages on children’s devices for nudity.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 10:22 AM IST

Best Sellers