Apple’s much-awaited AR/VR headsets are likely to finally launch this year. Although there have been zillion rumours about the headset online, this time around, Apple itself has dropped a hint about the launch of the AR/VR headset. The first beta of iOS 15.4 has been released recently for developers and public beta users. In addition to new features, the update hints that Apple is working to enable will push notifications for web apps on iOS and the WebXR API for AR/VR headset support. Also Read - Apple iMac Pro 2022 might come with M1 Pro/Max chipset

As reported by Maximiliano Firtman, the iOS 15.4 beta software comes with WebXR API for AR/VR headset support which is not live yet. The feature has been disabled by default as of now. However, this clearly states that Apple is planning to launch its AR/VR headset soon for its users. Also Read - Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

Additionally, push notifications for web apps have also been introduced for iPhones with this beta update. The update comes with “Built-in Web Notifications” and “Push API” toggles as well. Prior to this, Safari on macOS supported alerts from web apps when they were in the background, however, iOS never had this feature. Although this feature is visible in the latest beta update, they are disabled right now, reported 9To5Mac. Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

The update has introduced several more features, including universal custom icons that no longer require developers to add specific codes for web app icons. For the unversed, since Web App Manifest on iOS did not support the declaration of icons, developers had to add codes for web app icons. Apple is expected to introduce the new universal custom icons in the next update.

Notably, this is just a beta update, there are chances that the company may or may not tweak or delete a few features and changes before rolling out the stable version for the iPhones. However, this gives developers a rough idea of what is Apple planning to introduce in its coming updates.