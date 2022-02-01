comscore Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iOS 15.4 beta update confirms AR/VR headset support
News

Apple iOS 15.4 beta update confirms AR/VR headset support

News

Apple's iOS 15.4 beta update has also introduced universal custom icons that no longer require developers to add specific codes for web app icons.

Apple- AR

Apple’s much-awaited AR/VR headsets are likely to finally launch this year. Although there have been zillion rumours about the headset online, this time around, Apple itself has dropped a hint about the launch of the AR/VR headset. The first beta of iOS 15.4 has been released recently for developers and public beta users. In addition to new features, the update hints that Apple is working to enable will push notifications for web apps on iOS and the WebXR API for AR/VR headset support. Also Read - Apple iMac Pro 2022 might come with M1 Pro/Max chipset

As reported by Maximiliano Firtman, the iOS 15.4 beta software comes with WebXR  API for AR/VR headset support which is not live yet. The feature has been disabled by default as of now. However, this clearly states that Apple is planning to launch its AR/VR headset soon for its users. Also Read - Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

Additionally, push notifications for web apps have also been introduced for iPhones with this beta update.  The update comes with “Built-in Web Notifications” and “Push API” toggles as well. Prior to this, Safari on macOS supported alerts from web apps when they were in the background, however, iOS never had this feature. Although this feature is visible in the latest beta update, they are disabled right now, reported 9To5Mac. Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

The update has introduced several more features, including universal custom icons that no longer require developers to add specific codes for web app icons. For the unversed, since Web App Manifest on iOS did not support the declaration of icons, developers had to add codes for web app icons. Apple is expected to introduce the new universal custom icons in the next update.

Notably, this is just a beta update, there are chances that the company may or may not tweak or delete a few features and changes before rolling out the stable version for the iPhones. However, this gives developers a rough idea of what is Apple planning to introduce in its coming updates.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2022 11:09 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 1, 2022 11:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game
News
Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game
Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

News

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

News

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

News

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update
Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

News

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets
Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart
India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Features

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017
Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones

News

Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

बजट 2022 में डिजिटल इंडिया पर जोर, Digital Rupee, 5G रोल आउट, ई-पासपोर्ट समेत कई बड़ी घोषणाएं

Economic Survey of India: भारत में कई गुना बढ़ गया डेटा का यूज, 6.93 लाख लगे मोबाइल टावर

Garena Free Fire में आ गया Season 45 Elite Pass, फ्री मिल रहे कई रिवॉर्ड और बंडल

BSNL से लेकर Jio तक, ये हैं 3300GB डेटा, अनलिमिटेड वॉयस कॉलिंग और हाई स्पीड इंटरनेट वाले सस्ते और बेस्ट ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स

Union Budget App: अपनी भाषा में इस तरह डाउनलोड करें बजट का पूरा भाषण

Latest Videos

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities
Electric Vehicle
Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities
Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game

News

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game
Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

News

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update
Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far
Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

News

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers