Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 features leaked: New iPad homescreen & more

Apple is preparing to release the iOS 14.5 update next week to iPhone and iPad users, which is expected to bring a few useful features. However, rumours surrounding iOS 15 are already out in the market and there are some notable updates expected.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is going to bring notable changes with the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates. iPhones on iOS 15 will be able to let users smartly deal with notifications directly from the lockscreen. Sources close to the matter also say that Apple is working to bring additional privacy features to its flagship iPhone models. The iPad will also get cosmetic updates this year.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15 features leaked

For iPhone users, iOS 15 will bring the ability to manage notifications smartly. Users will be able to set notification preferences based on your current status, the latter being instances of driving, sleeping, working and other daily situations. For each status, you can decide how your phone reacts to notifications.

For example, users can set the phone to silent while in “sleeping” status, or show priority notifications while in “driving” status. The report mentions that there will be an update for auto-replyto messages while driving.

On the other hand, iPadOS 15 is said to bring cosmetic upgrades to iPad’s homescreen. With last year’s iPadOS 14, there was an ability to insert the widget pane on the homescreen but you couldn’t drag widgets iside the app grid like the iPhones. The cosmetic update for the iPad homescreen could introduce the ability to reposition widgets this year.

Apple is also said to take its fight for privacy to another level by bringing a new feature to both iPhones and iPad. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will have a menu that shows which apps are using your data without notifying.

Furthermore, Apple has plans to upgrade iMessage into a social media platform similar to WhatsApp. However, the changes are in early development and the report mentions that iMessage updates possibly won’t make it in time for iOS 15’s release.