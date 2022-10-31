comscore Apple iOS 16.2 tipped to roll out in December: Check top upcoming features here
Apple iOS 16.2 tipped to roll out in December: Here are the top upcoming features

In the latest edition of Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that iPhone maker may roll out iOS 16.2 mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2.

Highlights

  • Apple recently rolled out iOS 16.1 update for eligible iPhone users.
  • After iOS 16.2 in mid-December, Apple is expected to launch iOS 16.3.
  • iPadOS 16.2 will reintroduce external display support for select iPad models.
Cupertino based tech giant Apple recently rolled out iOS 16.1 update for eligible iPhone users and now in the latest edition of Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that iPhone maker may roll out iOS 16.2 mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2. “The iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates, which began beta testing this past week, should be released around mid-December,” Gurman says in today’s newsletter. Also Read - How to transfer your Google Contacts to your iPhone: A step-by-step guide

According to MacRumors, iOS 16.2 will re-add Live Activities integration for select sports games for the built-in TV app on the iPhone. The report further suggests that the features will work for select sports games for the built-in TV app on the iPhone. iOS 16.2 will also add a new Sleep widget option for users to add their Lock Screen. In addition, iPadOS 16.2 will reintroduce external display support for select iPad models. Also Read - How to delete multiple contacts on iPhone: A step-by-step guide

As per Gurman, after iOS 16.2 in mid-December, Apple is expected to launch iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, and ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 around February and March. Also Read - How to use Stage Manager on your MacOS Ventura powered Mac: A step-by-step guide

To recall, iOS 16.1 allow users to delete the Wallet app for the first time. But deleting the Wallet app means many features will not be available, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card.

The new update supports ‘Matter’, a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms.

‘Clean Energy Charging’ focuses on decreasing the carbon footprint of the iPhone by planning charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources.

Battery percentage is available in iOS 16.1 for the iPhone XR, 11, 12 and 13 mini. The battery indicator has been modified by the company, so that when the percentage is activated, a dynamic icon will appear.

 

  • Published Date: October 31, 2022 3:50 PM IST
