Apple iOS 16 allows users to see WiFi network password

Tech giant Apple’s newly previewed iOS 16 lets users see their WiFi network password. According to MacRumors, the iOS 16 developer preview includes an option to view a WiFi password and even copy it to share with friends or family. The feature was not available in iOS 15. Also Read - Apple unveils iOS 16: List of compatible devices; how to install it now

As per the report, when users open the WiFi section in the Settings section and then tap on the network they are connected to, there’s a new ‘Password’ option. Tapping it shows them the password of that WiFi network. Users need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode to see a stored password. Also Read - Apple iOS 16 adds new iPhone 13 camera features for Portraits and Cinematic mode: Check details

The report mentioned that it is a handy feature if users need to share a password with someone else or if they want to connect to a non-Apple device where sharing is not automatically available. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: 5 major highlights of the newly announced iOS 16 update

Apple has previewed the latest iOS 16, along with iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 and it also confirmed that public betas of these OS’ will be available in July through the company’s testing website.

The tech giant said that the iOS 16 delivers the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen with new features that make it more personal and helpful.

For iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max users, iOS 16 adds new Camera app functionality. There are two new iPhone 13-exclusive features for Portrait images and Cinematic mode. While using Portrait mode, ‌iOS 16‌ would allow users to blur objects that are in the foreground of a photo for best depth-of-field effect.

In Cinematic mode, blur quality has also improved. With iOS 16 while recording videos in Cinematic mode, the depth-of-field effect is now more accurate for profile angles and around the edges of hair and glasses.

As per report, iPhone 14 is also likely to support these additions. However, currently these latest camera features are exclusive to Apple’s ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup.

IANS