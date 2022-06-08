comscore Apple iOS 16 allows users to see WiFi network password
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Ios 16 Allows Users To See Wifi Network Password Check Details
News

Apple iOS 16 allows users to see WiFi network password: Check details

News

When users open the WiFi section in the Settings section and then tap on the network they are connected to, there’s a new ‘Password’ option.

Apple-iOS-16

Apple iOS 16 allows users to see WiFi network password: Check details

Tech giant Apple’s newly previewed iOS 16 lets users see their WiFi network password. According to MacRumors, the iOS 16 developer preview includes an option to view a WiFi password and even copy it to share with friends or family. The feature was not available in iOS 15. Also Read - Apple unveils iOS 16: List of compatible devices; how to install it now

As per the report, when users open the WiFi section in the Settings section and then tap on the network they are connected to, there’s a new ‘Password’ option. Tapping it shows them the password of that WiFi network. Users need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode to see a stored password. Also Read - Apple iOS 16 adds new iPhone 13 camera features for Portraits and Cinematic mode: Check details

The report mentioned that it is a handy feature if users need to share a password with someone else or if they want to connect to a non-Apple device where sharing is not automatically available. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: 5 major highlights of the newly announced iOS 16 update

Apple has previewed the latest iOS 16, along with iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 and it also confirmed that public betas of these OS’ will be available in July through the company’s testing website.

The tech giant said that the iOS 16 delivers the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen with new features that make it more personal and helpful.

For iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max users, iOS 16 adds new Camera app functionality. There are two new iPhone 13-exclusive features for Portrait images and Cinematic mode. While using Portrait mode, ‌iOS 16‌ would allow users to blur objects that are in the foreground of a photo for best depth-of-field effect.

In Cinematic mode, blur quality has also improved. With iOS 16 while recording videos in Cinematic mode, the depth-of-field effect is now more accurate for profile angles and around the edges of hair and glasses.

As per report, iPhone 14 is also likely to support these additions. However, currently these latest camera features are exclusive to Apple’s ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup.

IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 8, 2022 3:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 8, 2022 3:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Swift to Suzuki Alto: Discounts of up to Rs 46,000 on these Maruti cars
Deals
Maruti Suzuki Swift to Suzuki Alto: Discounts of up to Rs 46,000 on these Maruti cars
Tata Punch-rival Citroen C3 launch next month: Here s what to expect

Photo Gallery

Tata Punch-rival Citroen C3 launch next month: Here s what to expect

How to set destination alert or wake-up call for Indian Railways

How To

How to set destination alert or wake-up call for Indian Railways

UPI users will soon be able to link credit cards for online payments

News

UPI users will soon be able to link credit cards for online payments

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Here are the top 5 cars of 2023 Auto Expo

Photo Gallery

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Here are the top 5 cars of 2023 Auto Expo

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iOS 16 allows users to see WiFi network password

Apple iOS 16 adds new iPhone 13 camera features for Portraits and Cinematic mode

Maruti Suzuki Swift to Suzuki Alto: Discounts of up to Rs 46,000 on these Maruti cars

How to set destination alert or wake-up call for Indian Railways

UPI users will soon be able to link credit cards for online payments

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights: From iOS 16 to new MacBooks, check details

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16

News

iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16
MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video

Hands On

MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video
Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

News

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details
How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more

News

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999